As the dust continues to settle from the MLB wheeling and dealing of December, Andrew McCutchen remains one of the players yet to find a home for 2023. The 2016 National League MVP played in 134 games for the Milwaukee Brewers last season, hitting .237 with 17 home runs and 69 RBI.

The best seasons of Andrew McCutchen's career came as a member of the Pittsburgh Pirates. Not surprisingly, many Pirates fans would be interested in bringing him back to the team where he won the National League MVP award in 2016. McCutchen won four consecutive Silver Slugger awards as a member of the Pirates from 2015-2018.

He debuted with the Pirates in 2009. He would go on to play for the team until a 2018 trade sent him to the San Francisco Giants.

Quite a groundswell of Atlanta Braves fans are on board with bringing McCutchen to their club next season.

McCutchen's continued availabilty has nothing to do with his popularity among MLB fans. Supporters of a number of clubs would quite enjoy bringing the former MVP to their team.

While the New York Yankees made news last week by stating that they were pretty much done with free-agent dealings this winter, they do have an opening in left field. One that McCutchen would fit into rather nicely.

Andrew McCutchen was a feared MLB bat with Pirates

Andrew McCutchen #22 of the Pittsburgh Pirates gets ready at bat

Andrew McCutchen was one of the most feared players in MLB during his peak with the Pirates. He made five consecutive All-Star Game appearances from 2011-2015. He led the National League with 194 hits in 2012. He was also tops with a .410 OBP, .952 OPS and 166 OPS+ in 2014.

In nine years with the Pirates, McCutchen hit .291 with a .379 OBP and .487 slugging percentage. He hit 203 home runs with Pittsburgh and logged 725 at-bats.

Since leaving the Pirates in 2018, McCutchen hasn't been able to put up the stellar statistics of his younger days, but he has proven to be an effective team contributor and clubhouse influence.

His career has been nearly exclusively spent in the NL, save for a 25-game appearance with the Yankees in 2018. Prior to Milwaukee, McCutchen played three seasons with the Philadelphia Phillies, hitting .237 with 47 homers and 143 RBI. He turned 36 years old as the MLB's 2022 regular season came to a close.

