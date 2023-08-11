It is difficult to find an accurate comparison when discussing Shohei Ohtani. He is a rarity in the game. A power-hitting pitcher who is capable of running faster than most of the players on the field. The fact that he pitches right-handed and bats lefty only adds to his mystique. In short, the baseball world has never seen anything like Shohei Ohtani.

On Wednesday, the Japanese sensation reached another historic milestone in his career. Ohtani become the first player in major league baseball to hit at least 40 home runs and and record 10 wins in the same season.

Like many other baseball analysts, experts and fans, MLB YouTuber Fuzzy is in awe of Ohtani. In a recent video of his, he praised the 29-year-old for his historic season:

"He's the first human in baseball history to have 40 home runs and 10 wins in a single season."

Ohtani joined Babe Ruth in the record books last August when he became only the second player in MLB history to record 10 home runs and 10 wins in a season. Ruth achieved the feat in 1918 with the Boston Red Sox when he finished with 11 home runs and 13 wins. This year, Ohtani took it one step further.

With 46 games still remaining for the Los Angeles Angels, it will be interesting to see Ohtani's stat line at the end of the year. And the once the season is over, Ohtani is expected to fetch a contract worth more than $500,000,000.

Shohei Ohtani is the favorite to win his second American League MVP award

Since making his MLB debut in 2018, Shohei Ohtani has steadily developed into one of the most dangerous players in the game.

In 2021, he finished with an inncredible 46 home runs, 100 RBIs and 26 stolen bases. Add to that his nine wins and 156 strikeouts and it becomes clear why many experts consider it one of the greatest seasons in baseball history. That year, Ohtani was awarded the AL MVP crown.

The following year, Ohtani battle New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge in a highly publicized AL MVP race. The two-way star finished with 34 home runs, 95 RBIs, 15 wins and 219 strikeouts, but fell just short in the MVP voting.

Ohtani looks like a shoo-in for the award this year. It is hard to see anyone catching up to the 29-year-old superstar if he continues down this incredible path.