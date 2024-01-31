"Money doesn't buy you wins" - Braves reliever AJ Minter says Dodgers' free spending does not guarantee on-field success

The eyes of the MLB universe will be focused on the Los Angeles Dodgers all season after their record-breaking offseason. L.A. sent the sports landscape into a frenzy this offseason for seemingly being involved in nearly every major move of the winter.

"Shohei Ohtani signed a contract for $700 million and it feels like he's been at Dodger Stadium training every day since" - @BlakeHHarris

Some of the roster moves that the Los Angeles Dodgers made this winter include the record-setting contract to two-way superstar Shohei Ohtani and securing the signature of Japanese phenom Yoshinobu Yamamoto. Thanks to these moves, many believe that the team is one of the favorites to win the World Series in 2024.

While many fans and experts may believe that Los Angeles is one of the favorites to win the World Series in 2024, it is not a sentiment shared by Atlanta Braves reliever AJ Minter. The veteran recently spoke on an episode of the popular baseball channel Foul Territory, sharing his opinion on the matter.

"Money doesn't buy wins" AJ Minter says that despite the Dodgers spending huge money this winter, they still have to do it on the field" - @FoulTerritoryTV

"Money doesn't buy you wins," Minter said. While some may see this as hating on Los Angeles, it has been proven time and time again that money does in fact guarantee nothing in the MLB.

Entering the 2023 campaign, the New York Mets set a new record for total team payroll, yet decided to sell off several pieces of their roster at the trade deadline. This is not saying that this will be the case with the Los Angeles Dodgers, but they must keep a level head and remain hungry all season long.

AJ Minter's Atlanta Braves will be one of the Dodgers' top competitors this season

AJ Minter's own team, the Atlanta Braves, arguably have a better top-to-bottom roster than Los Angeles and may be seen as their top competition in the National League. Thanks to a roster that features the likes of Ronald Acuna Jr., Matt Olson, Austin Riley, and Ozzie Albies, the Braves could win their second World Series title in the past five years.

"It's exciting to see how excited the fans are" @Braves LHP AJ Minter is back from Braves Fest and ready to make another run at a World Series" - @FoulTerritoryTV

