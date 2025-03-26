Mookie Betts and Corey Seager reveal their first jobs before turning professional

Before Mookie Betts was an MVP and Corey Seager became a World Series hero, both players had short-lived first jobs but taught them valuable lessons

For most MLB players, before they turn professional and become global stars, they usually work at a hotel or athletic store to pay off their daily expenses.

On Tuesday, Chris Rose, who has been going around MLB clubhouses this spring, asked one question to several stars, including Betts and Seager:

"What was your first job?"

Betts’ first job was at Finish Line, a popular athletic shoe store. However, his retail career was short-lived. He lasted only two weeks before realizing it wasn’t for him.

"It was at Finish Line," Betts said. "I worked for two weeks. I hated it. My dad told me, 'As long as you keep the grades up, you don't have to work anymore.' I think he just did it to prove a point. I got one paycheck—then taxes came and got it. I had zero clue about money management, so it was gone."

The biggest lesson Betts learned from the job was financial management.

Meanwhile, for Corey Seager, his first job was being a scorekeeper for 8U basketball. The experience left him with a firm conviction: he never wanted to coach youth sports.

"I was a scorekeeper for eight-and-under basketball. It wasn’t great. Then you realize — I never want to coach 8U or 12U in any sport," Seager said.

The chaos of young kids playing basketball made him realize that managing youth teams wasn’t for hm.

Mookie Betts and Corey Seager look forward to MLB Opening Day

Both Mookie Betts and Corey Seager will play for their respective teams on March 27, the Opening Day for MLB teams.

While the Dodgers have kicked off their 2025 regular season with a sweep against the Chicago Cubs in the two-game Tokyo Series, they are set to face the Detroit Tigers on Thursday.

Mookie Betts, who missed the Tokyo Series due to a stomach issue, is expected to make his return against the Tigers.

Meanwhile, Seager and the Texas Rangers will play the Boston Red Sox on Thursday at Globe Life Field. Seager ended his 2024 season prematurely, requiring a sports hernia surgery in September. The shortstop is now healthy and raring to go in 2025.

