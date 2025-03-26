Mookie Betts drops major update on his playing status for Dodgers home opener vs Tigers

LA Dodgers star Mookie Betts made his return to the diamond on Tuesday after missing games, including the two-game Tokyo Series against the Chicago Cubs. Betts reportedly went down from weighing 175 pounds to 157 pounds as he struggled with a stomach bug.

However, in the last couple of days, Betts' stomach has been doing better, resulting in him being able to make a return on Tuesday for the spring training finale against the LA Angels.

He played five innings at shortstop and went 0-for-3 in batting. Most importantly, he got the confidence he needed to feature in the Dodgers' home opener against the Detroit Tigers on Thursday.

On Tuesday, after winning the game 4-1, Betts confirmed that he will indeed play in the home opener against the Tigers. Fabian Ardaya confirmed the news on the internet.

“I feel great, guys, awesome, normal," Betts told reporters. "Once I step foot on the dirt, I'm ready to go."

"I'm actually stronger than I was before," Betts told reporters. "My body's been perfectly fine. It’s only been my stomach. It was literally only my stomach. I've been working out, doing everything perfectly normal. It was just hard to hold down food, but I’m fine now."

Betts is set to face live pitching on Wednesday, too. He previously participated in the workout on Monday.

This is in line with what Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said the other day. He wanted Betts to play at least four or five innings and some at-bats before probably deciding on him for the series against Detroit.

With Betts fulfilling the situation against the Angels on Tuesday, all signs point towards him playing.

Dodgers skipper Dave Roberts shares positive news concerning Mookie Betts' health

Ahead of Tuesday's game, Dave Roberts shared a positive update on Mookie Betts' health, especially his proper digestion of the food.

"[Being concerned about weight loss] was kind of the thought, but he has put weight back on in the last couple days, which we feel good about," Roberts told reporters (via Yahoo Sports).

"The strength testing that he's done speaks to his strength, where it's at, which is a good thing. We've managed the dehydration piece of it, he's holding food down the last couple days, so all signs point toward turning a corner. We feel good about where he's at for tonight."

According to Yahoo Sports, the Dodgers had Mookie Betts do extensive medical evaluations on Sunday. His blood reports have come back to normal.

With everything ticking the boxes, expect Mookie Betts to play behind Shohei Ohtani when the Dodgers take on the Tigers at Dodger Stadium on Thursday.

