"Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman are bigger than Mike Trout" - MLB fans react to LA's top athlete rankings headlined by Shohei Ohtani 

FOX's latest ranking of the Top 10 athletes currently in Los Angeles features some of baseball's biggest stars, alongside other North American sports legends. Unsurprisingly, Shohei Ohtani took the No. 1 position with his former Los Angeles Angels teammate Mike Trout ranked higher than his current teammates Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman.

Ohtani took the top spot over the Los Angeles Lakes duo of Lebron James and Luka Doncic, the latter of who was recently traded to the city as part of a blockbuster trade from the Dallas Mavericks. Trout, the three-time AL MVP, was ranked fourth, followed by Betts.

Los Angeles Rams and Los Angeles Chargers quarterbacks Matthew Stafford and Justin Herbert stood ahead of Freddie Freeman while Ram's Puka Nacua and Los Angeles Clippers star James Harden rounded off the list.

Fans on social media reacted to the list with many questioning Trout's placement among the elite. LA Dodgers fans were livid that he was kept ahead of the former MVP duo of Betts and Freeman. They even pointed out that the Los Angeles Angels are based in Anaheim, which is located in Orange County. Even Los Angeles Kings fans were angry about stars like Anze Kopitar and Adrian Kempe missing out.

"Mookie and Freddie are easily bigger athletes in LA than Trout," a fan wrote.

"Trout is barely now top 10. Plus he’s in the OC not LA!," another fan wrote.

"Someone actually made the decision to put Mike Trout on here instead of Adrian Kempe. The disrespect is insane," a fan opined.

"In what world is Mike Trout bigger than Mookie Betts. No disrespect to Trout but he hasn’t played in years," another fan said.

"Anaheim ain't L.A...," one fan said about the Angels.

"Wait a second… I’ve seen this list before, and Trout wasn’t on it, Anze Kopitar was, I remember because someone asked “Where’s Trout?” And I replied “Physical therapy, probably”," another fan added.

Mike Trout makes his feelings known about first game in right field for the Angels since 2012

As a center fielder for most of his career, Mike Trout has shown immense agility and range. But with recurring injuries in the last few seasons, he was vocal about shifting positions to right field to ease his workload. In their Cactus League game against the San Francisco Giants, Trout featured in the corner outfield position for the first time since 2012 when he played four games there.

"It felt good,” Trout said. “Just different angles, things you work on in BP, getting comfortable. Trying to get a fly ball. Thought I might get a ground ball there, but it’s fine."

Trout will hope for a buoyant return back to form to silence the critics who have written him off. He played just 29 games for the LA Angels last season, hitting .220 last year, but led the league with 10 home runs at one point.

