  "Mookie Betts kept being awakened by Shohei Ohtani in the batting cage" - Dodgers president reveals one complaint from former MVP during 2024 season

"Mookie Betts kept being awakened by Shohei Ohtani in the batting cage" - Dodgers president reveals one complaint from former MVP during 2024 season

By Zachary Roberts
Modified Feb 18, 2025 18:41 GMT
MLB: World Series-New York Yankees at Los Angeles Dodgers - Source: Imagn
Dodgers president reveals one complaint from Mookie Betts during 2024 season (Image Credit: Imagn)

Last season, former MVP Mookie Betts got the chance to play with the eventual NL MVP Shohei Ohtani. It proved to be a partnership that worked very well, as the two of them helped guide LA to its first full-season title since the 1980s.

It wasn't all perfect, though. Los Angeles Dodgers president Stan Kasten revealed that there was one gripe that Betts had with his new teammate during the 2024 season, though it had nothing to do with on-field play.

Kasten said:

"It's funny, we had to move the quiet rooms, the restful, sleeping rooms to the other side of the locker room cause Mookie Betts said the one he used last year, he kept being awakened by Shohei Ohtani in the batting cage!"

The president joked that they had to change the geography of the stadium to appease Betts. He also confirmed that the Dodgers have an extra batting cage now and that the sleeping rooms are not nearby, so Ohtani can continue blasting home runs and he won't bother a sleeping Betts anymore.

Ohtani is known for a booming swing that produces high exit velocity. Last year, Ohtani was second to only Aaron Judge in average exit velocity, so he hit the ball hard. He hit it so hard in practice that it disturbed Betts' sleep, but that won't be the case after some renovations to the stadium ahead of 2025.

Mookie Betts willing to play anywhere on defense

Mookie Betts is a Gold Glove-winning right fielder. He's also a second baseman and a shortstop at times. Last year, the star player had to play multiple positions, and he is expected to primarily be an infielder again this year.

Mookie Betts will play wherever (Imagn)
Mookie Betts will play wherever (Imagn)

While Rafael Devers and Alex Bregman may have a positional dispute on their hands in Boston, Betts said he was willing to play whatever position he was asked to.

He said, via MLB:

“It’s definitely something different. But I’m just doing what’s best for the team, what I feel like is best for the team. If it’s here, it’s here. If it’s right, center, doesn’t matter. I feel like I’m a baseball player, and as long as I put a glove on, I feel like I’m going to be pretty good at it.”

Last year, Betts played 105 innings at second base, 531.1 innings at shortstop, and 338 in the outfield. He had three defensive runs saved at shortstop and -1 at second. He was neutral in the outfield.

Edited by Rajdeep Barman
