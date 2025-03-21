Mookie Betts makes bold business decision with World Bowling League investment

With the Dodgers' 2025 MLB season underway, Mookie Betts is undoubtedly focused on baseball, as he and his teammates aim to replicate their 2024 success and win another World Series title.

Along with baseball, it appears Betts enjoys his fair share of bowling as well, as reports emerged that the outfielder had purchased his own franchise in the brand-new World Bowling League. Embarking on this new business venture alongside partner Cam Lewis, the bowling team is named "Team OMG".

On Friday, news about Betts' purchase was posted to X.

"Mookie Betts has purchased the first bowling team in the brand-new World Bowling League 🚨 Mookie landed this team with his business partner, Cam Lewis, and they have named their squad "Team OMG." Big moves for the Dodgers superstar 👏" the post was captioned

Mookie Betts sets his sights on getting to the levels of 'winners' such as Derek Jeter, Tom Brady and Bill Russell

Having won the World Series for the third time in his career when the Dodgers won the title in 2024, Mookie Betts is looking forward to yet another successful season in LA.

Speaking about his desire to continue to win championships, Betts talked about how he aspires to emulate the exploits of five-time World Series winner Derek Jeter, seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady and eleven-time NBA champion Bill Russell.

"Yeah, I'm trying to." Betts said, via "Underdog MLB" podcast. "I think those are names that go across the board like Bill Russell having ten rings and all, those type of things. Those are legacy cementers, you know. I think championships and obviously personal accolades are really cool and neat, that's one part of something that we enjoy waking up every day to do but I think the rings is one thing that you can't really argue with."

"[I'm trying to win] As many [championships] as I can. You know the front office brought in a lot of help obviously, which goes a long way. That's one reason I love being a Dodgers, just because we compete every year. I don't think there's a real end in sight for me. You try and win as long as you can play.

With the Dodgers' new season in progress, fans hope Mookie Betts will pursue the legendary trio and add another World Series title to his credentials.

