Mookie Betts makes feelings known on Top 5 MLB rank, trailing Shohei Ohtani, Aaron Judge, Juan Soto, and Bobby Witt Jr.

Los Angeles Dodger superstar Mookie Betts added a third World Series ring to his collection, second with the NL West team, after beating the New York Yankees in the Fall Classic last October.

While the former AL MVP earned his eighth All-Star selection last year, he saw a dip in his performance at the plate, partly due to a fractured left hand that saw him miss nearly two months of action.

His dip in 2024 saw him ranked fifth in MLB Network's Top 100 Players Right Now, behind Shohei Ohtani (1st), Aaron Judge (2nd), Bobby Witt Jr. (3rd) and Juan Soto (4th). The former Boston Red Sox MVP made his feelings known on the rankings, saying on MLB Network:

"It's super cool, It's a blessing. There's a lot of really good players in this game. I mean it's changed so much and just for me to make the changes and be able to stay in my game."

Betts' Dodgers teammate Shohei Ohtani was expected to be the top-ranked player heading into the 2025 season after his historic 50-50 season and a third MVP title in 2024. Yankees captain Aaron Judge also had an MVP year, his second, in the team's run through to the World Series. Meanwhile, Bobby Witt Jr. and Juan Soto were the two other AL MVP finalists after their stellar season last year.

Mookie Betts feels confident of resuming his role as Dodgers' shortstop

Mookie Betts made his name as one of the best hitters and outfielders in the game during his stint with the Red Sox. He continued his impressive run in the right field after he arrived in Los Angeles.

However, last season, the Dodgers moved him to shortstop, a position the eight-time All-Star never played in his career. While Betts struggled initially, he grew into the new role before fracturing his hand in June. He was moved back to right field after his return to the team.

Talking about the adjustment he had to make after his switch to the new position last year, Betts said on MLB Network:

"I really feel like I put in all the work, I've done everything I believe I've needed to do to give myself the tools to be good at short. And now, it's just going to be comfortable, which is hard. It's hard to be comfortable in a position that you have never played, especially with this pitching staff, you have to make outs."

Mookie Betts will be resuming his duties as an everyday shortstop for the Dodgers next season and manager Dave Roberts is confident of the six-time Gold Glove winner's ability to shine in the new role.

