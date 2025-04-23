Mookie Betts names Aaron Judge, and 4 more for perfect dream MLB superstar

Mookie Betts is one of the most beloved players in Major League Baseball thanks to his incredible, versatile skill on the field and his infectious personality off of it. A three-time World Series champion, Betts has seen plenty of superstars work their way through the league since debuting back in 2014. As a result, he has certainly seen a variety of unique talents and skillsets throughout his career.

Thanks to his extensive career, Mookie Betts might be one of the top minds in the league when it comes to building the perfect MLB superstar. The Los Angeles Dodgers was asked to build the dream baseball player by Chris Henderson of See Hendo, in several different categories, including speed, defensive skills, hitting, and their look.

Mookie was tasked with choosing current MLB players in order to complete the task, but he may have gotten lucky when it comes to the speed category. Thanks to the recent promotion of Chandler Simpson to the Tampa Bay Rays, he was an easy choice for speed given his incredible abilities on the basepaths.

"Since he just got called up, I would say Chandler Simpson, that's the speed we need... The glove work, I would say, Matt Chapman," Mookie explained.

When asked about which player he would chose for the their defensive skills, Mookie Betts kept it inside his division, picking Matt Chapman for the San Francisco Giants. A five-time Gold Glove Award winner, Chapman is as reliable as they come on the defensive side of the ball.

"There's two people in mind, it would be Shohei and Judgey. 1A, 1B, I would chose either one of them," Betts said when asked about the hitting category.

This is not the only time that Aaron Judge and Shohei Ohtani appeared on Mookie Betts' list for the building the perfect MLB player. Betts chose both Ohtani and Judge, as well as New York Yankees slugger Giancarlo Stanton, for the ideal look for a superstar given their size and build.

Mookie Betts has recovered from a scary illness he was dealing with at the end of Spring Training

Betts has continued to prove why he is considered one of the best players in baseball this season, posting a .231 batting average with 4 home runs, 10 RBI, and a .758 OPS. While those numbers leave something to be desired compared to the rest of his career, it is impressive considering the illness he was dealing with to open the year.

Betts missed the Dodgers' Tokyo Series against the Chicago Cubs because of a mysterious stomach bug that cause he to lose as much as 20lbs. After not being able to keep food down, Betts' health continued to improve to the point that he was able to return to the lineup. He will yet again play a significant role in the team's success this season, so keeping him healthy will be crucial.

