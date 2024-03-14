Mookie Betts News: Dodgers skipper Dave Roberts maintains realistic outlook about Gold Glovers' move to shortstop

In recent days, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts has claimed that Mookie Betts, who played the majority of his games last year as an outfielder, will be making the move to shortstop. While Roberts retains a strong faith in Mookie, the former Manager of the Year is remaining realistic.

Roberts' decision comes in light of the less-than-impressive return of Gavin Lux to the lineup. Though slated to play shortstop in 2024 after missing all of last season on account of injury, Lux' preseason play at shortstop has been alarming at best. As such, Mookie Betts has been selected to take over at the position.

Despite logging over 1,200 career games and winning six Gold Gloves, Mookie Betts has only played shortstop 16 times, with all such occasions coming last season. Qualifying his decision to slot Betts into shortstop, Roberts told Sports Illustrated:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"It’s one of those things, though, you’ve just got to let that process play out until you know more. So if there’s somebody I would bet on, it would be Mookie. But to go out there and expect him to be Miguel Rojas right now is something that is not realistic.”

Last season, Miguel Rojas stepped in to play shortstop for the Los Angeles Dodgers, and was praised for his defensive play. Though Roberts now plans to play Rojas at both second and in a utility role, he endorsed the Venezuelan as a strong resource for Betts to learn from.

The winner of the 2018 MVP Award as a member of the Boston Red Sox, Mookie Betts is regarded as one of MLB's top players. A three-time runs leader and former batting title holder, Betts hit .307/.408/.579 with 39 home runs and 107 RBIs last season.

Expand Tweet

"Mookie Betts knows a thing or two about playing shortstop" - MLB

Mookie Betts is not one to shy away from a challenge

Despite his unassuming 5-foot-9 frame, Betts has dominated at every level of baseball, and in every situation he has been placed in. With regard to this most recent development, the 31-year old is seeing an opportunity, rather than a concern, telling The Athletic:

"When I was named the shortstop, that was super special to me. I hadn't played shortstop — and knowing that I was going to play shortstop every day — since I was 18. And I'm 31"

With the Dodgers set to debut a laundry list of new talent, including Shohei Ohtani, Betts' unwavering willingness to adapt will serve as an example for his star-studded teammates this year.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.