Los Angeles Dodgers superstar outfielder Mookie Betts is still deciding whether to join his team for their White House visit next month. The Dodgers are scheduled to meet President Donald Trump on April 7 during their trip to Washington, D.C., where they will face the Nationals at Nationals Park.

The Dodgers were also invited to the White House in 2021 after their 2020 World Series victory and were greeted by then-President Joe Biden. According to LA Times writer Jack Harris, while many Dodgers players plan to visit the White House this year, Betts remains undecided.

Betts stated that he would discuss the decision with his family before making a final choice, per Harris. Back in 2019, when the eight-time All-Star won the 2018 World Series with the Boston Red Sox, he declined the White House invitation during President Trump’s first term.

Reflecting on his decision in 2019, Betts told The Boston Globe:

“I won’t be going there. I decided not to.”

Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts shared his thoughts on the upcoming White House visit on Tuesday, saying (via ESPN):

“It’s certainly a huge honor to get the invitation to the White House. It allows us to celebrate our 2024 championship. To my understanding, every World Series champion gets that honor. I respect the position. It’s the highest office in our country certainly, in the world. So I’m looking forward to it.”

Mookie Betts opens up about his recovery from mystery illness

Mookie Betts missed the Los Angeles Dodgers' two-game Tokyo Series showdown against the Chicago Cubs in Japan due to an illness. Recently, Betts provided an update on his health, saying:

“I mean, I feel great. Like, my body feels great. I’ve been able to work out. I’ve been able to do pretty much everything but eat, which is strange. So the symptoms have kind of gone away, I just have to figure out how to get my stomach to kind of calm down.”

Betts previously revealed that he had been unable to keep down solid food without vomiting for two weeks, though his blood tests have not shown anything unusual.

