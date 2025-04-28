Mookie Betts reveals his dream infield, ft. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. at 1st base

Mookie Betts is in his second season as the primary shortstop for the Los Angeles Dodgers. The six-time Gold Glove-winning right fielder made the switch last season, and he has been instrumental to the Dodgers' infield defense.

Ad

But in an interview with popular content creator Chris Henderson on Sunday, Betts was given a peculiar proposition. The shortstop was asked to name his dream infield to play alongside, with the catch being that he could not pick any of his Dodgers teammates.

In a clip uploaded to X (formerly Twitter), Betts proceeded to reveal his picks for each infield position.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"I'm gonna go with Cal Raleigh [as my catcher]. I think we gotta go with the $500 million man, in Vladdy. I'ma roll with Vladdy [for first base]." Mookie Betts said, via 'Talkin' Baseball'.

Ad

Trending

"I'm going to go with my homeboy Ketel Marte [for second base]. He's kind of slept on, but he's always really good. [For third base] I'm going to have to go back with my boy [Matt] Chapman, every time he plays third, I love watching him play." Betts added.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Mookie Betts opens up about the competitiveness of the NL West, compares it to his early days in the AL East

At the moment, the NL West is arguably the most competitive division in all of the major leagues, with four clear competitors already emerging with their strong early-season form.

Ad

Talking to teammate Teoscar Hernandez about the fiercely competitive nature of the division, Mookie Betts likened the NL West to the AL East on a Wednesday episode of 'On Base'.

"We (Mookie Betts and Teoscar Hernandez) came up in the AL East together… But that division, we used to beat up on each other. Everybody was really good. The NL West, it's kind of the same way. We have a lot of really good teams in this division and it makes it tough because you got to show up every day." Betts said.

Ad

"Like, not that you didn't before. You can't just coast through the season because these teams are really good and their coasting is winning a lot of ballgames as well." Betts added

Expand Tweet

At the moment, the San Francisco Giants lead the division with a 19-10 record. Betts, Hernandez and the Dodgers are currently second, a game behind them at 18-10, with bitter rivals the San Diego Padres occupying the third spot at 17-11. The fourth-placed Arizona Diamondbacks are also not too far behind with a 15-13 record.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Raghav Mehta Raghav Mehta is a baseball journalist at Sportskeeda awaiting results for a Bachelor's in Journalism from Delhi University. He enjoys highlighting the key battles between players at different stages of the game and analyzing the decisive moments upon which they hinge.



One of Raghav's favorite moments, which underscores this, was the Shohei Ohtani vs. Mike Trout clash in the 2023 WBC, where two of baseball's best players faced off against each other in the 9th inning. With the score 3-2 to Japan, Shohei eventually got the strikeout, which was absolute cinema.



Raghav is a Baltimore Orioles fan and is enjoying watching such an exciting young team compete at the top in a very competitive division.



Raghav has loved watching sports for as long as he can remember and realized he was pretty decent at writing his thoughts down at around the age of 14. Combining the two meant he had something he would enjoy doing every day, and he had identified that well before going to college.



Aside from work, Raghav enjoys playing sports, working out and watching movies. Know More