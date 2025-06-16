Mookie Betts reveals what he truly feels about Red Sox trading Rafael Devers to Giants

On Sunday, the Boston Red Sox stunned the MLB world by trading franchise star Rafael Devers to the San Francisco Giants. They received right-hander Jordan Hicks, promising 23-year-old left-hander Kyle Harrison and two prospects — right-hander Jose Bello and outfielder James Tibbs III in return.

Ad

Former Red Sox star and current Dodgers shortstop Mookie Betts was as stunned as everyone else seeing his former teammate getting traded to the NL West team.

During an interview on Sunday with ESPN after the win against the Giants, Betts shared his feelings on Devers' trade.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Oh man, I was the same as everyone else — you know, shocked and stunned," Betts said (1:24 onwards). "But I know anybody that can get [Devers] — that’s going to make their ballclub a lot better. I mean, it’s kind of: we’re us, they’re them.

Ad

Trending

"For me, I don’t have to face them, so I’m not really too worried about it. You know, it’s going to be what it’s going to be. But I know for our pitchers, I’m sure it definitely helps their ballclub. Like I said, any team — and everybody knows what he does. So I think he’ll make this AL — or, I’m sorry — NL more interesting."

Ad

Ad

Rafael Devers become biggest Red Sox franchise star to be traded since Mookie Betts

The Red Sox might end up on the receiving end of a bad trade once again after they seemingly repeated what they did five years, which was trading their franchise star.

Many see Rafael Devers' trade as similar to the Red Sox moving Mookie Betts. Analysts argue the move mirrors the Betts saga.

Ad

MLB analyst Bryan Joiner said, citing:

"Disastrous set of circumstances set in motion by the Mookie Betts trade, which has finally run its entire course in the inevitable trade of the player who was supposed to salvage the reputation of everyone involved in that idiotic, deliberate, previous debacle."

One of the reasons behind Devers' trade was his resistance to leave third base. This comes after Alex Bregman's signing in the offseason, resulting in Alex Cora putting his former Astros star on third and playing Devers as DH.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Krutik Jain Krutik Jain is a journalist who has been reporting on baseball at Sportskeeda since 2022. It was in 2018 when the baseball bug bit Krutik, and already a cricket fan, he credits baseball's rules and Clayton Kershaw's pitching to have hooked him to the game.



A Kershaw and Mookie Betts fan, Krutik rates his favorite team LA Dodgers triumphing over Tampa Bay Rays in the 2020 World Series as his best baseball moment so far. His answer to the perennial "one player from the past you could meet" question is Jackie Robinson. Despite never having seen him play, Robinson's impact, legacy and trail-blazing journey have left an indelible impact on Krutik.



A rigorous fact-checker, Krutik likes reporting on the technical aspects of the game as well as off-field elements. When not watching baseball, Krutik is busy playing cricket, staying up to date with the happenings around the world and hiking. Know More