Mookie Betts reveals what he truly feels about Red Sox trading Rafael Devers to Giants

On Sunday, the Boston Red Sox stunned the MLB world by trading franchise star Rafael Devers to the San Francisco Giants. They received right-hander Jordan Hicks, promising 23-year-old left-hander Kyle Harrison and two prospects — right-hander Jose Bello and outfielder James Tibbs III in return.
Former Red Sox star and current Dodgers shortstop Mookie Betts was as stunned as everyone else seeing his former teammate getting traded to the NL West team.
During an interview on Sunday with ESPN after the win against the Giants, Betts shared his feelings on Devers' trade.
"Oh man, I was the same as everyone else — you know, shocked and stunned," Betts said (1:24 onwards). "But I know anybody that can get [Devers] — that’s going to make their ballclub a lot better. I mean, it’s kind of: we’re us, they’re them.
"For me, I don’t have to face them, so I’m not really too worried about it. You know, it’s going to be what it’s going to be. But I know for our pitchers, I’m sure it definitely helps their ballclub. Like I said, any team — and everybody knows what he does. So I think he’ll make this AL — or, I’m sorry — NL more interesting."
Rafael Devers become biggest Red Sox franchise star to be traded since Mookie Betts
The Red Sox might end up on the receiving end of a bad trade once again after they seemingly repeated what they did five years, which was trading their franchise star.
Many see Rafael Devers' trade as similar to the Red Sox moving Mookie Betts. Analysts argue the move mirrors the Betts saga.
MLB analyst Bryan Joiner said, citing:
"Disastrous set of circumstances set in motion by the Mookie Betts trade, which has finally run its entire course in the inevitable trade of the player who was supposed to salvage the reputation of everyone involved in that idiotic, deliberate, previous debacle."
One of the reasons behind Devers' trade was his resistance to leave third base. This comes after Alex Bregman's signing in the offseason, resulting in Alex Cora putting his former Astros star on third and playing Devers as DH.