Mookie Betts' son Kaj steals the show in dad's jersey as Brianna cheers him on on Dodgers' Opening Day

Mookie Betts made it back to the Dodgers starting lineup on Opening Day of the new MLB season and his wife, Brianna, and son, Kaj Lynn Betts were present inside the Dodger Stadium to cheer him on. The duo had an amazing vantage point as they sat on the seats just behind the home plate on Thursday.

Betts' wife shared a video on social media which showcased Kaj Lynn wearing Mookie's jersey numbered (50) t-shirt with 'Daddy' written on it as the eight-time All Star arrived at the home plate for his at-bat.

Take a look at some snapshots from the video post here:

Screenshots from Brianna's Instagram story on Thursday

Kaj Lynn is about to celebrate his second birthday on Saturday, March 29.

Mookie Betts registered a hit in three at-bats, scoring a run, and walking once as the Dodgers narrowly edged past the Tigers in Game 1 of the three-game series on Thursday, taking their regular season record 3-0.

Previously, Mookie had missed the Tokyo Series against the Cubs and traveled back to LA after suffering from a mysterious stomach ailment.

But the three-time World Series champion was fit in time to take part in LAD's domestic opener against the Tigers on Thursday. On Sunday, Mookie had given positive updates on his health while showing a real urge to get back on the field.

"I feel great. So, the symptoms have gone away, I just have to figure out how to get my stomach to kind of calm down," said Betts.

Besides his heroics inside the diamond, Mookie and his wife are charitable by nature. They have worked on plenty of positive initiatives for the upliftment of those who struggle in the community.

Dodgers star, Mookie Betts and Brianna co-founded the 50-50 Foundation

The power couple avidly helps the community with various charitable and philanthropic drives. Mookie Betts and Brianna co-founded the 50-50 foundation with an aim to help children seeking medical and financial assistance.

In order to raise money for their foundation, the couple organizes different events which Betts' Dodgers teammates also attend. Their most notable fundraising event is the annual Bowling Tournament which takes place at Lucky Strike in L.A.

On March 10, the Foundation announced a donation of $30,000 worth of shoes and apparel to the victims of the California wildfires which ravaged L.A. in January.

