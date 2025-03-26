Mookie Betts' wife Brianna expresses gratitude for well-wishers amid Dodgers superstar's health concerns

Mookie Betts' wife, Brianna, has been a towering figure in the Dodgers superstar's life. She has supported the three-time World Series champion as he battled a stomach illness that had completely sidelined him from playing any part in the Tokyo Series last week.

On Tuesday, Brianna took to her social media account to voice her gratitude towards all fans and followers who sent their best wishes and inquired about the eight-time All-Star's health leading up to the opening day for the 2025 MLB season. In the story, she wrote:

"Thanks everyone for checking in and sending your prayers! Markus is doing well and ready to get back! 💙 🙏🏽 💪🏽 "

Screenshot from Brianna Betts' Instagram story

The mysterious illness caught up with Mookie Betts after he traveled with the Dodgers to Tokyo, Japan, as a part of the 31-man roster. As Betts was finding it difficult to recover in time, he was recommended to fly back and recuperate from his health condition under the supervision of the team's doctors in Los Angeles.

In a recent interview with team doctor Dr. Neal El Attrache with the LA Times, he reflected on the exact reason why Betts' was left out of the Tokyo Series. He said:

"Dehydration is one of the worst conditions you can have for muscle strains. You have Mookie come out here, tear an oblique or hamstring; you can lose him for six weeks. This time of the year is the worst time to take a chance."

Betts spent the past few days battling the illness at his home, surrounded by his wife, Brianna, and their children, Kaj Lynn and Kynlee Ivory Betts.

Dodgers star Mookie Betts 'feels great' and is optimistic about making a grand comeback

On Sunday, Mookie Betts talked to some media reporters and gave a positive health update. He said:

"I feel great. Like my body feels great. I've been able to work out... So, the symptoms have gone away, I just have to figure out how to get my stomach to kind of calm down."

Furthermore, the six-time gold glover expressed his desire to play inside the diamond, as he added:

"Maybe I play uphill a little bit at the beginning of the season. But no I just want to play, man. I am tired of sitting... I really just want to play."

The Dodgers will take on the Detroit Tigers in a three-game series at home in Dodger Stadium starting Thursday.

