Mookie Betts’ wife Brianna drops major update on her passion project for moms

Mookie Betts' wife Brianna started off a new project specifically dedicated to all the mothers. The project involves checklist, which includes a diary/notebook and a pen/pencil.

The main aim for starting this new venture is for all mothers to make journal entries by penning down their thoughts, which helps them clear their headspace and tackle problems efficiently.

In the latest post regarding Mom Diaries from March 19, Brianna asked her followers to start making journal entry No. 2 after previously discussing about journal entry 1 five days ago.

"Hi ladies. Welcome back to Mom diaries. So, journal entry 1, I had you write about your roles and responsibilities. We are going to keep building and journal entry 2 is I would love for you to write about what do you love about you.

"That's goals, aspirations, characteristics. What makes you one of one and what do you feel you are god gifted in. Alright ladies, let's do it," said Brianna in the video reel

She and Mookie Betts are proud parents two kids, a daughter, Kynlee Ivory Betts, who was born on Nov 6, 2018, just few days after Mookie clinched his maiden Fall Classic title with the Red Sox and a son, Kaj Lynn Betts, who was born on April 18, 2023.

Together, the family has been living in Los Angeles where Mookie shifted to from Boston after signing a 12-year, $365 million contract extension with the Dodgers in July 2020. Since, then Betts has won two World Series with the Dodgers, making valuable contributions in both those seasons.

Mookie Betts' wife, Brianna shared an update on 'life' from previous few weeks

Brianna shared a post on soical media, which had an array of images from her recent moments spent with Kynlee and Kaj.

While Mookie hit the training grounds at the Camelback Ranch, Brianna spent some quality time with the kids alongside showcasing her love and support for Betts' endeavors on and off the field.

"Life!"

While Mookie Betts couldn't participate in the Tokyo Series due to an illness, he will be hopeful of making a complete recovery soon to feature in the last three remaining preseason games against the Angels.

LAD swept the Cubs in the Tokyo Series before their season opener in the 2025 MLB campaign against the Detroit Tigers on March 27.

