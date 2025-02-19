Mookie Betts' son shares sweet moment with Dodgers' $6,500,000 rookie Roki Sasaki

Mookie Betts and his fellow Los Angeles Dodgers are in spring training at Camelback Ranch in Glendale, Arizona. They are preparing for a successful run in the upcoming season after winning the World Series last year.

The team has made several key moves this offseason, including acquiring top Japanese prospect Roki Sasaki. Last month, the Dodgers signed him to a one-year, $6.5 million contract.

Currently, Sasaki is training at the team’s facility alongside other major league players. The 23-year-old was captured sharing a heartfelt moment with Mookie Betts and his young son, Kaj.

In a picture shared by Japan’s Nikkan Sports, Betts and Sasaki can be seen at the Dodgers' spring training camp, both dressed in team gear. The Japanese pitcher is wearing his No. 11 jersey and white pants, while Betts is sporting a blue Dodgers T-shirt and shorts.

Betts is holding Kaj in his arms as Sasaki shakes hands with the little boy. The other image posted shows the two players exchanging greetings. The Dodgers are expecting Sasaki to make his MLB debut in the season-opening Tokyo Series.

Roki Sasaki is excited to make his debut with the Dodgers, especially in his home country. He spoke about the opportunity, telling USA Today:

“The opportunity to open a major-league season in Japan is really special. and being able to do that as a rookie is even more special. So right now, I’m just focused and prepared for that.’’

Mookie Betts shares how he plans to help Roki Sasaki become the ‘best pitcher on the planet’

Mookie Betts has already spent some time with Roki Sasaki and described him as a reserved individual. He shared how he plans to help him open up, saying (via AP News):

"I'm going to get him out of his shell. I'm going to laugh and joke and get him to really embrace the American culture. I think that will really help him to be the best pitcher on the planet. Because I think that everyone believes he can definitely be the best pitcher on the planet."

Alongside Sasaki, Japanese superstar Shohei Ohtani is also set to return to pitching this year after spending last season as a designated hitter.

