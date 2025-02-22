Mookie Betts' teammate gives verdict on Dodgers star's  shortstop defense

Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Miguel Rojas is confident that his teammate Mookie Betts is going to be a better defender at shortstop this year, having gained valuable experience of playing the position during the offseason. Rojas lauded the work ethic and desire of Betts, stating that the eight-time All-Star never ceases to keep improving upon his skills.

Mookie Betts is expected to be the starting shortstop for the Los Angeles Dodgers for the start of the 2025 campaign, just as he was last year. However, the Dodgers shifted him back to his natural position at right field in the later part of the season with Miguel Rojas taking up the role of the everyday shortstop to provide more defensive ability to the team.

On Friday, Miguel Rojas offered a short interview with the media from the Dodgers spring training facility in Glendale, Arizona. He shared his evaluation of Mookie Betts in the shortstop role.

"He is looking comfortable," Rojas said. "I'm happy that he's been handling the position the way he's been doing it for two and a half years now. He's going to come into this season with a bit more experience, with a full offseason of work.

"I'm just happy to be his teammate," Rojas added. "The way that he prepares, the way that he works in the offseason, he never gets tired of getting better. He wants to be one of the best players in the world and to do something really amazing."

Betts played 65 games at shortstop last year before returning to the outfield after coming back from a stint in the IL, although he featured at second base for a short while as well.

"I'm playing pain-free": Miguel Rojas on recovering from his leg injury

Miguel Rojas and Mookie Betts both played over 50 games at shortstop for the Dodgers last year (Image Source: IMAGN)

Miguel Rojas collected his first World Series title with the Los Angeles Dodgers last year. However, he could only play one game of the 2024 Fall Classic against the New York Yankees after aggravating a leg injury earlier in the postseason.

Rojas shed light on his recovery during his interview on Thursday.

"The offseason was a little bit different. I didn't get to do much baseball stuff," he said. "I feel happy that I'm back, that I'm playing pain-free. Running around like a kid again. That's me. That's something that makes me feel really good.

"Looking forward to keeping it that way the rest of the spring and start the season off the right way," he added.

Rojas produced the most productive season of his career with 3.4 bWAR despite playing just 103 games. He batted .283/.337/.410 during the regular season and tallied 19 defensive runs saved with his glove.

