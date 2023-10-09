In a heartwarming gesture that helped deliver an unforgettable experience for hundreds of children and their families, Los Angeles Dodgers star Mookie Betts joined forces with the 5050 Foundation and Crete Academy to invite around 650 kids to Dodger Stadium for a game day towards the end of September.

The 5050 Foundation, founded by Betts himself, is dedicated to making a positive impact in the lives of underprivileged young people.

Crete Academy, located in the heart of South Central Los Angeles, is a non-profit charter school committed to providing quality education and holistic support to children living in underserved neighborhoods.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Instagram - @5050foundation

"At the end of September The 5050 Foundation and @mookiebetts treated over 300 kids from South Centrals very own @crete_academy and their families, to an experience they’d never forget, A Dodgers baseball game. For many of them, this was their first professional baseball experience. It was an honor and a blessing to put a smile on so many faces! At the end of September The 5050 Foundation and @mookiebetts treated over 300 kids from South Centrals very own @crete_academy and their families, to an experience they’d never forget, A Dodgers baseball game. For many of them, this was their first professional baseball experience. It was an honor and a blessing to put a smile on so many faces!" - 5050 Foundation on Instagram

5050 Foundation’s official Instagram account shared a highlight reel of children arriving with their families at Dodger Stadium. The joy on everyone’s face was palpable. Betts was also present in the video, as he welcomed the kids to ‘his work.’

What’s going on, guys? Welcome to Dodger stadium. My Home. Today is a very special day. We’re welcoming about 600-650 kids from Crete Academy. They’re coming to my work today. Super excited, especially because they do a lot of work. So hopefully I can put on a show and bring home the W.” - Mookie Betts

Baseball can bring serious change off the field, Mookie Betts continues to demonstrate just that

Mookie Betts and the 5050 Foundation continue to show their commitment to making a positive impact on the lives of young people.

Through their partnership with Crete Academy and events like these, they are not only creating good memories but also sowing the seeds of hope and inspiration in the hearts of South Central's underprivileged youth.

It's a reminder that baseball can be a powerful force for good, bringing communities together and lighting the way for a brighter future.