Mookie Betts' wife Brianna captures sweet moment of daughter Kynlee striking pose alongside Freddie Freeman's son at epic birthday bash

It's safe to say that the two hitters in the LA Dodgers lineup, Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman, showcase great camaraderie. The same feature extends to their families, as their wives are friends with each other and so are their children.

Chelsea Freeman uploaded a story that Brianna Betts had posted on Instagram, showing Freeman's son Brandon posing with Betts' daughter Kynlee at Freeman's twins' extravagant birthday celebration.

Screenshot of Chelsea Freeman's story, which was a repost of Brianna Betts' story on Instagram

This was not the first time their families bonded at a family celebration event, as in the past, Mookie Betts' daughter and Freddie Freeman's sons have celebrated important events in each other's lives and taken the synergy observable between the two sluggers inside the diamond to their personal lives off the field.

The Dodgers won their most recent game in the Spring against the Colorado Rockies, 9-4, a game in which both Betts and Freeman recorded hits and RBIs.

While big winter signings Shohei Ohtani and Yoshinobu Yamamoto are yet to take part in Spring Training for LA, the Dodgers are looking like a pretty well-rounded team and are pegged as the favorites to take the Fall Classic in 2024 on account of their team depth and firepower in both aspects of the game.

Mookie Betts is likely to lead off hitting for Dodgers with second spot a debate between Freddie Freeman and Shohei Ohtani

Shohei Ohtani is expected to make his Dodgers debut this week in Cactus League action, but since the two-time American League MVP joined the team in December, there has been much talk about the batting order and the top three rotation, which involve some of the biggest names in the league.

In the Dodgers' Cactus League opening and against the Rockies last night, Mookie Betts batted first. Freddie Freeman hit second on Friday and again yesterday, but manager Dave Roberts said that was mostly a matter of circumstance for his first baseman:

"Definitely don’t read too much into it. Nothing against [Miguel] Rojas, but I’ve also got him leading off. So I think we’ll just see how it is. I want to get guys at-bats. [Freeman] is obviously going to be hitting second or third, so we’ll see." - Dodgers manager Dave Roberts

Roberts also talked with Shohei Ohtani, Freddie Freeman and Mookie Betts about the Dodgers lineup, which is once again a hot topic ahead of the opening day of the 2024 MLB season:

"I talked to each guy and we feel good where we’re going to be going forward."

