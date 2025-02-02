Mookie Betts' wife Brianna drops 2-word reaction to NCAA gymnastics excellence at Pauley Pavilion

Brianna Betts, wife of Los Angeles Dodgers superstar Mookie Betts, shared a brief yet enthusiastic reaction to NCAA gymnastics action at UCLA’s historic Pauley Pavilion on her social media.

Brianna's reaction shows the excitement surrounding UCLA’s 2025 gymnastics schedule. It also marks the Bruins’ debut in the Big Ten Conference.

Brianna Betts, who has more than 60,000 followers on Instagram, took to her account on Saturday to share a story about NCAA gymnastics. The caption of her story read:

"So good! (Clapping emoji)."

The Bruins, fresh off Jordan Chiles’ Olympic success (team gold and floor bronze in Paris 2024), will host four regular-season meets at Pauley Pavilion. This will include high-profile matchups against Illinois (Jan. 25), Penn State (Feb. 14), and Stanford (Mar. 9).

The season also features UCLA’s first-ever meet televised on Fox (Feb. 1 vs. Michigan State) and a preseason 'Meet the Bruins' exhibition on Dec. 14.

Notably, Chiles returns to collegiate competition after taking 2024 off to train for the Olympics. She joins fellow Olympians Emma Malabuyo (Philippines) and Brooklyn Moors (Canada), creating one of the most decorated rosters in NCAA history.

UCLA’s move to the Big Ten adds marquee matchups against Michigan, Ohio State and Utah, with postseason aspirations ending in the NCAA Championships in Fort Worth, Texas (April 17-19).

The iconic venue, which hosted Olympic judo and wrestling training during the 2028 Los Angeles bid preparations, remains a cornerstone of collegiate athletics. Its 2025 gymnastics slate promises to draw crowds eager to witness Chiles’ gravity-defying floor routines and Malabuyo’s artistry on beam.

Brianna celebrates Mookie Betts' 10 years in MLB

Mookie Betts made his MLB debut on June 29, 2014, representing the Boston Red Sox against the New York Yankees. He played second base and in the outfield during his first season. Betts became the Red Sox center fielder in 2014 and later moved to right field in 2016.

As Betts completed 10 years in MLB, his wife Brianna paid a heartfelt tribute to him for this major achievement. On June 30, 2024, Brianna posted on Instagram, sharing a message for Betts in the caption.

"Happy 10 Years In the Game my love!!! Wow, where has time gone! I see you work hard, day in and day out! Your hard work and determination is Inspiring and Invaluable. I pray GOD continues to cover you and Live out your Dreams with you! Here are ten things that would describe some of your journey from my perspective!😉.

- [ ] Grounded

- [ ] Adaptability

- [ ] Calm

- [ ] Honorable

- [ ] Talented

- [ ] Determination

- [ ] Respectable

- [ ] Intelligent

- [ ] Resilient

- [ ] Warm Hearted

I love you! The BIG 10!"

Meanwhile, in July 2020, Mookie Betts signed a 12-year, $365 million extension with the Los Angeles Dodgers that runs through to 2032. He signed the contract a few months after he was traded to the Dodgers from the Boston Red Sox.

Mookie Betts played 116 games for the LA Dodgers in the 2024 season, posting a slash line of .289/.372/.491. With 75 RBIs, he hit 19 home runs and stole 19 bases.

