Mookie Betts' wife Brianna drops 2-word reaction to Tescor Hernandez's spouse Jennifer's double date night post with Dodgers stars 

It's that time of the year when MLB families reunite during Spring Training. Several LA Dodgers stars, including Mookie Betts and Teoscar Hernandez, have already reported to Spring Training facilities at Camelback Ranch in Glendale, Arizona.

After hours of intense training during the day, the players go home to their families. That will be their likely schedule every week until the regular season ends, and if lucky, until the end of the postseason.

Amid the start of the training, Betts and Hernandez went on a double date with their respective partners, Brianna and Jennifer.

On Wednesday, Jennifer Hernandez took to social media to post a snapshot from their night out, where the two couples appeared to be enjoying a pottery session.

She expressed her appreciation for the much-needed outing, writing:

"Thank you for getting this mama out. Tonight was so much fun!" while tagging Brianna.

Brianna Betts quickly acknowledged the message, resharing it on her own social media story with a short yet heartfelt response:

"Of course!"

Brianna's Instagram story (Source: @mrsbriannabetts/Instagram)

Earlier, Brianna posted on social media about both the couples, enjoying themselves while doing pottery.

"Double Date Night with the Hernadez’s! Pottery making, so fun! Check out @mookiebetts in the video! lol he got hands! …I guess those work pretty well for him!" Brianna wrote.

Brianna Betts poses alongside Mookie Betts at Spring Training bench

Earlier in the week, Brianna Betts shared a photo with her followers from Glendale, Arizona. She sat beside Mookie Betts who was decked out in his Dodgers practice outfits. Brianna was also wearing a blue overall outfit.

"Back at it!" she wrote in the caption, referencing Mookie Betts getting ready for baseball in the Spring.

Betts has an important Spring practice to look forward to. The LA Dodgers front office has already made it clear that they want him playing shortstop this season from the Opening Day.

Betts has used the offseason to prepare well and be the everyday starter the team requires during the regular season.

