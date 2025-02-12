Mookie Betts' wife Brianna drops 3-word reaction as the Dodgers superstar preps for Spring Training

Several players arrived at the Los Angeles Dodgers' Spring Training facility in Arizona this week. Former MVP and three-time World Series winner Mookie Betts was among them.

As Betts gears up for the next season during the workouts at their training facility at the Camelback Ranch in Glendale, Arizona, his wife Brianna shared an Instagram post to reflect on the eight-time All-Star's preparations.

"Back at it! 💙" Brianna captioned the Instagram post.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Trending

The post featured Mookie sitting alongside Brianna, probably at the training complex.

Betts was seen arriving at the complex as Dodgers pitchers and catchers reported at the facility for their first workout, scheduled for Tuesday. However, the biggest attraction of the day was the arrival of three-time MVP Shohei Ohtani, who is slated to pitch for the Dodgers for the first time next season.

Mookie Betts is not taking things for granted after Dodgers' offseason additions

As the Dodgers start their Spring Training, the obvious questions about the team's World Series defense have started to float. While they strengthened the roster by bringing in several star players in the offseason, making them the favorites to go all the way again this season, Mookie Betts is focused on the task at hand.

“We didn’t win last year by talking about the World Series every day,’’ Dodgers All-Star Mookie Betts said. “We won last year because we talked about the task at hand. I think we have to continue to talk about the task at hand and not worry about the end goal. We can’t race to the finish line.’’

The Dodgers have reportedly spent $471.5 million on free agents and contract extensions in the offseason, Their offseason spending has drawn comparisons to the financial might of the New York Yankees during the 90s. Dodger infielder Miguel Rojas reflected on the team's additions and the message it sent, saying:

“The message our front office sent to everybody this winter was that we’re not just satisfied with winning one championship. We want to create something special that will always be remembered and sustainable.’’

The Dodgers have the squad to become the first team to win consecutive World Series titles since the Yankees three-peat. LA could become the next dynasty, especially with Shohei Ohtani, Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman forming the core of the team.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback