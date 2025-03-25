Mookie Betts' wife Brianna gives a sneak peek of Dodgers superstar's sneaker collection

Los Angeles Dodgers superstar Mookie Betts' wife, Brianna, recently shared a glimpse of her husband’s impressive sneaker collection. The couple has been together since their high school days and she has been a strong supporter of Mookie’s baseball career.

Mookie helped lead the Dodgers to a World Series title last year. Following their 2024 World Series victory, Betts has now won three championships, first with the Boston Red Sox in 2018 and then with the Dodgers in 2020 and 2024.

Off the field, Betts has a passion for collecting premium sneakers. On Monday, Brianna shared a clip with her 61.7K Instagram followers, showing off her husband’s collection with the caption:

“Happy Monday!”

Brianna IG (Credits: Instagram/@mrsbriannabetts)

In the video, Brianna can be seen posing in front of a mirror inside a walk-in closet filled with an extensive sneaker collection. She is wearing a green cardigan over a white top, paired with black pants and white shoes while making a peace sign.

The room features tall shelves with LED lighting on both sides, neatly stocked with sneakers.

Mookie Betts' wife Brianna opened up about her initiative “Mom Diaries”

On March 5, Mookie Betts' wife, Brianna, posted a clip on her Instagram discussing her initiative called "Mom Diaries." Sharing her thoughts, she said:

“Hi guys, welcome to mom diaries value of knowing you. Oh my gosh I'm so excited. I've been waiting for this for some time now just been really working on it. I am a mom of two and It is not easy. There are times where you do not see the light at the end of the tunnel…”

“I have to do this I have to do this you're thinking of a million things to do and it could just get hard. It could get overbearing and you feel like okay, can I handle this? Well, you can and I want to make sure you can handle it."

Addressing mothers watching the video, she continued:

“So mom diaries journal entry one is Who am I… So when you wake up at 6 a.m. What is your day? I would love for you to journal about that and write that down. Alright ladies. Let's get to writing”

Mookie Betts and Brianna married in 2021 and are parents to two children. They welcomed their first child, a daughter named Kynlee, in 2018 and their second child, a son named Kaj, in 2023.

