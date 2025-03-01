Mookie Betts' wife Brianna launches her passion project to help moms chase their dreams

Mookie Betts married Brianna Hammonds in 2021, and the couple has shared many incredible moments together. In 2024, the couple celebrated a World Series Championship with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Ad

Brianna is an entrepreneur and is always looking to give back to others, especially women. On Feb. 28, Brianna announced a new project called "Mom Diaries by Brianna Betts."

"First, all you moms out there, (clapping), round of applause for you. It is not easy," Brianna Betts started the video.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Ad

Trending

Brianna explained the new project that she launched and is encouraging women and moms to get back to writing in a diary.

"We are going to write as grown women, as moms, all the wants, desires, achievements, and things we would like to work on within ourselves," Betts said.

Mookie Betts is set to begin another season with the Los Angeles Dodgers, as he is currently in Spring Training with the team. He is most known for being an All-Star outfielder, but he is making the transition to shortstop ahead of the 2025 MLB season.

Ad

The Los Angeles Dodgers will get their season off to an early start as they will face the Chicago Cubs in the Tokyo Series on Mar. 18 and 19.

Mookie Betts' wife Brianna expresses support as Dodgers star begins spring training

Mookie Betts reported to Spring Training early as he was looking to get in some extra work in preparation for the upcoming season. It was his wife, Brianna, that shared the news of his early arrival with an Instagram post on Feb. 12, and she also noted how excited she was for another year as a wife of a MLB superstar.

Ad

"Back at it! 💙, " Brianna Betts captioned the post

The post shows Betts and his wife Brianna sitting in a dugout at Dodgers' Spring Training complex. She is also friends with other wives of Los Angeles Dodgers players, and it's an incredibly tight circle. Mookie Betts and the rest of the Dodgers will be looking to win a second straight World Series Championship in 2025.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback