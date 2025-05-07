Mookie Betts’ wife Brianna melts hearts with chic glam selfie

Batting .264 with five home runs and 21 RBIs, Mookie Betts has made a strong start to the 2025 season, despite missing a few games at the beginning with illness.

Ad

Though Betts has some of the best players in all of baseball to help him while on the field, off the field, his wife, Brianna, is one of his major pillars of support. Just like many other Dodgers' wives, Brianna is often spotted at the ballpark, cheering the team on when her husband takes the diamond.

Apart from being a baseball wife, Brianna Betts is also an entrepreneur and boasts quite a bit of popularity on Instagram, with over 62,000 followers. Be it in person at the ballpark or on her socials, Brianna exudes elegance and often turns heads as a result of her tastefully curated outfits.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

On Wednesday, she took to Instagram to show off another such outfit, posting a glam selfie to her story.

Screenshot of Brianna Betts' Instagram Story (Image from - Instagram.com/@mrsbriannabetts IG Stories)

Per sources, Mookie and Brianna first met each other while growing up, back in their hometown of Nashville, Tennessee. They eventually began dating as high schoolers, and have been together ever since, going on to tie the knot in December 2021.

Ad

The couple share two children – a daughter named Kynlee, born in 2018, and a son named Kaj, born in 2023.

Mookie Betts and wife Brianna conduct auction for their foundation

Having set up their foundation, known as the '50-50 Foundation,' back in 2021, Mookie Betts and his better half, Brianna, have been doing their bit to give back to their community for the past four years now.

Ad

On April 28, the foundation's official page on Instagram posted about the auction that Mookie and Brianna were conducting in order to raise funds for the coming year.

"The 50-50 Foundation is excited to launch our 2025 online auction, to benefit our organization’s programming for the coming year. Our auction items include: Big 3 Signed Jersey Package - Betts, Ohtani, Freeman. Dodgers vs Yankees meet & greet/ticket package.

Ad

"Dodgers vs Mets meet & greet/ticket package. Mookie Betts signed baseball. Angel City FC Ticket Pack. Padel Up Package. LaSorted’s Dodger Watch Pizza Party. Youth Sports or Family Photo Session. Mookie Betts Signed All Star Cleats," the Instagram post was captioned.

With highly sought-after items from some of MLB's biggest players and franchises on offer, it appears the event turned out to be a resounding success.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Raghav Mehta Raghav Mehta is a baseball journalist at Sportskeeda awaiting results for a Bachelor's in Journalism from Delhi University. He enjoys highlighting the key battles between players at different stages of the game and analyzing the decisive moments upon which they hinge.



One of Raghav's favorite moments, which underscores this, was the Shohei Ohtani vs. Mike Trout clash in the 2023 WBC, where two of baseball's best players faced off against each other in the 9th inning. With the score 3-2 to Japan, Shohei eventually got the strikeout, which was absolute cinema.



Raghav is a Baltimore Orioles fan and is enjoying watching such an exciting young team compete at the top in a very competitive division.



Raghav has loved watching sports for as long as he can remember and realized he was pretty decent at writing his thoughts down at around the age of 14. Combining the two meant he had something he would enjoy doing every day, and he had identified that well before going to college.



Aside from work, Raghav enjoys playing sports, working out and watching movies. Know More