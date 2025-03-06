Mookie Betts' wife Brianna opens up about the passion & purpose behind her new mom-centred initiative

While Mookie Betts sweats out in the field, his wife, Brianna Betts, is on a mission to empower mothers. As the wife of an LA Dodgers star and a mother of two (a daughter, Kynlee Ivory, and a son, Kaj Lynn), Brianna knows first-hand the challenges of motherhood.

Ad

In her latest project, Mom Diaries, Brianna aims to provide a supportive space where moms can reflect, journal and find strength in their daily lives. On Wednesday, Brianna was excited about launching Mom Diaries – The Value of Knowing You.

"Hi guys, welcome to Mom Diaries — The Value of Knowing You," Brianna said in the video. "Oh my gosh, I’m so excited! I’ve been waiting for this for some time now and have really been working on it. I am a mom of two, and it is not easy."

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Brianna highlighted that being a mom isn't easy, as you're trapped with an endless cycle of responsibilities.

"There are times when you don’t see the light at the end of the tunnel," Brianna said.

"You feel like there’s a weight on you—not in a bad way, but a weight of responsibility. You’re constantly thinking, 'I have to do this, I have to do that.' It can feel overwhelming, and you may wonder, 'Can I handle this?'"

Ad

Ad

Mookie Betts' wife Brianna emphasizes the power of journaling

It's important to note down your thoughts, especially when it gets a little bit ahead of the curve. Mookie Betts' wife is modeling that to help moms not get too buried with thoughts while taking care of their kids.

The first answer Brianna wants fellow mothers to answer is "Who Am I?". She wants to encourage mothers to write about their responsibilities, roles and daily routines.

Ad

"I would love for you to journal about your responsibilities, your roles, and who you show up as in your daily life. When you wake up at 6 a.m., what does your day look like?," Brianna said.

With Mom Diaries, Brianna Betts said that no mom is alone in her journey as the MLB wife is inspiring women around her to take a moment, reflect and embrace their identities.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback