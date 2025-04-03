Mookie Betts' wife Brianna rocks special tee ft. Dodger star's initials in Japanese 

Mookie Betts' wife Brianna has been the biggest supporter of his endeavors on and off the field. The couple have been married since December 2021 and share two kids together, a daughter named Kynlee Ivory and a son named Kaj Lynn. Together, the family resides in Southern California.

Betts has been phenomenal in both departments of the game since signing with the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2020. His mighty performances have helped him claim two World Series with his current club after previously winning one with the Boston Red Sox in 2018.

On Wednesday, Brianna shared a video on social media, where she could be seen rocking a special tee with Betts' initials written in Japanese. The caption of the Instagram story read:

"Mookie Betts in Japanese."

Screenshot from the story on Instagram (Source: @mrsbriannabetts/Instagram)

Brianna had earlier showcased support for the Dodgers star ahead of 2025 Spring Training before voicing her gratitude towards fans who had inquired about the eight-time All-Star's health updates after he missed the Tokyo Series against the Chicago Cubs due to a stomach illness.

But Mookie Betts was fit in time to get back to the lineup ahead of the domestic opener against the Detroit Tigers on March 27 and has been amazing at the plate since then. Currently, he has a .375 batting average, three home runs, six RBIs and 1.382 OPS.

His latest moonshot came as a two-run clutch hit against the Atlanta Braves in Game 2 on Tuesday, which helped the Dodgers win a third series in a row to take their overall record to 7-0 for the season.

Mookie Betts credits Brianna for supporting him through hard times

After crushing his first walk-off home run of the season to complete a come-from-behind victory for the Dodgers against the Tigers on March 28, Mookie Betts pumped up his fist in the air to showcase ecstatic emotions as he rounded the bases to wild cheers from the Dodgers faithful.

In the postgame interview, he reflected on his reaction and voiced gratitude towards Brianna for supporting him through tough times.

“Just the fight that I’ve kind of been through, the ups and downs, the nights where I’m just crying because I’m sick," Betts said via APNews.com. "My wife there and just kind of holding me. That’s really where that emotion kind of comes from.”

The Dodgers will be hoping to see off the Braves in the series finale on Wednesday, to complete a third series sweep on the trot.

