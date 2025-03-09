Mookie Betts' wife Brianna shares adorable moment of Kynlee selling Girl Scout cookies

Mookie Betts and his wife Brianna are loving parents to two kids, Kynlee Ivory Betts and Kaj Lynn Betts. The couple had been dating each other as teenagers since their high school days until they got married on Dec 4, 2021. The Betts have been residing in Los Angeles since Mookie's blockbuster move to the Dodgers in 2020.

The couple are highly supportive of their kids' endeavors in life and often share social media posts and stories showcasing their children putting effort towards achieving something meaningful in life. On Saturday, Brianna shared an adorable moment of Kynlee selling girl scout cookies alongside her friend at a local store.

Take a look at the image here, which was captioned as:

"Girl Scouts! Last weekend to get your cookies!"

Screenshot from the story on Instagram

Kynlee was born on Nov 6, 2018, just a few days after Mookie Betts won his first Fall Classic title with the Red Sox. When he won the second title in 2020 and the third in 2024, both with the Dodgers, his daughter alongside her little brother and their mother were all present inside the stadium to celebrate the title with the eight-time All-Star.

Brianna even accompanied Mookie to the first day in spring training, showcasing her support for his endeavors both on and off the diamond. The Dodgers practice at the Camelback Ranch in Glendale, Arizona.

After a successful season with the Dodgers last season, Betts is attempting to find rythym at the plate during spring training which will be crucial for the team. He is an invaluable multiple role-playing ballplayer who can play both as a right fielder and as a shortstop.

While Mookie Betts is preparing for the upcoming baseball season, his wife has started a new social media handle which she is dedicating to all the mothers out there.

When Mookie Betts' wife Brianna explained journal entry No. 1 in Mom Diaries

Mookie Betts' wife shared a video on her new social media account where she gave a detailed explanation about the first entry that all the mothers have to make in their personal journal.

"So, mom diaries journal entry 1 is 'Who am I?' Who am I, I would love for you to journal about you responsibilities, your roles., who you show up current day. So, when you wake up at 6 AM, what is your day like. I would love for you to journal about that and write that down. All right ladies, let's get to writing," said Brianna.

Take a look at the video here:

She uploaded the first post on this handle on Feb 27. Currently the account has a little over 200 followers and is slowly gaining traction among the target audience.

