  • home icon
  • Baseball
  • MLB
  • Mookie Betts’ wife Brianna turns heads in coordinated black leather outfit with fitness coach

Mookie Betts’ wife Brianna turns heads in coordinated black leather outfit with fitness coach

By Ryan Burks
Modified Jan 20, 2025 16:55 GMT
Sports: The 2022 ESPY Awards-Red Carpet - Source: Imagn
Sports: The 2022 ESPY Awards-Red Carpet - Source: Imagn

Mookie Betts, an All-Star player for the Los Angeles Dodgers, is one of the more recognizable players in the MLB. Betts is married to Brianna Hammonds, and the couple has been together since high school.

Betts and his wife have spent plenty of time together during the offseason, but Brianna has had her own fun as well. On Monday, she posted an Instagram story where she shared a picture of herself with a friend.

Brianna Betts Twinning
Brianna Betts Twinning

In the photo, Brianna Betts, an entreprenue, is seen "twinning" in an all-black leather outfit with Asia Kennedy, a former fitness coach currently attending classes as a nursing student.

also-read-trending Trending

Meanwhile, Mookie Betts will soon report back to the Dodgers, where he will look to guide them to a second straight World Series title. He hit 19 home runs and drove in 75 runs during the 2024 regular season and was even more productive in the postseason.

Mookie Betts' wife Brianna supports husband during photoshoot

Betts has been spending plenty of time in the gym as he prepares for the 2025 season, but there has also been some time to work with sponsors.

On Sunday, Betts was seen working with Bat Wraps Co, and he was doing some hitting drills throughout the photoshoot.

Brianna Betts shared the post from BatWrapsCo on her Instagram story on Sunday, where the Dodgers superstar was seen hitting line drives in the batting cage. She also added a fire emoji while sharing the video to show her support for her longtime boyfriend-turned husband.

Mookie Betts has been able to spend time with his growing family throughout the offseason, including being with them on Christmas Day. Brianna Betts is often seen with her children at Dodger Stadium, and that is where the family will be for the next several months.

Quick Links

Edited by Bhargav
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी