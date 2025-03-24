"More at home in my own body"- Corey Seager’s wife Madisyn makes feelings known about embracing pregnancy with Rangers' slugger

Being a parent or expecting a child is a special feeling. Texas Rangers shortstop Corey Seager and his wife Madisyn embraced that feeling after they got to know about her pregnancy.

On Sunday, Madisyn shared the good news with her followers on social media. The couple who have known each other since high school have made another big stride in their family.

She posted a series of beachside photos, where she can be seen radiating joy, cradling her growing baby bump and sharing an intimate moment with her husband.

She wrote:

"Never felt more at home in my own body, thank you God for this gift."

In another photo, Corey stands behind her, holding her belly as they both smile with excitement. She wrote:

"Mom & Dad 🥺."

Madisyn's Instagram story

She also made a separate post on social media where she shared her pregnancy photoshoot. She is said to be in her final trimester, which means baby Seager will soon be given birth.

"our favorite chapter yet ✨ baby seags coming soon!!" she wrote.

Corey Seager celebrates Madisyn's 29th birthday

On March 10, Madisyn Seager turned 29 and her husband made sure to celebrate his wife through a post on social media.

Seager posted a photo of the two in the backdrop of the sea near a mountain as both were radiating joy.

"29! 29!! Happy Birthday to my favorite person in the world! ❤️" Seager wrote in the caption.

The picture is likely from the couple's getaway this offseason.

With Corey Seager undergoing a sports hernia surgery in September, the couple went for an early tropical vacation. A few weeks ago, Madisyn dropped several photos from their trip to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. Earlier, they were on a European Tour exploring places in Italy and France.

Madisyn was so much into Tuscany's lush green fields that she wished to get settled there.

"left my passport in Tuscany, plz don’t return it 🤪🫶" she wrote in her post.

On the baseball front, Corey Seager is coming off another good year which saw a premature end due to a troublesome hip. He finished the 2024 season with a .275 batting average and 30 home runs on board. The two-time World Series MVP will hope to turn things around in Arlington after missing the postseason last year.

