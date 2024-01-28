"More Yankee bums" "Slowest windup in baseball" - Mets fans not thrilled as team brings back Adam Ottavino on 1-year deal

On Saturday, the New York Mets announced the re-signing of relief pitcher Adam Ottavino. The two sides agreed a one-year, $4.5 million deal for the 2024 season.

Ottavino spent the 2023 season with the Mets and was used as a closer after the Mets had dealt David Robinson to the Miami Marlins. He posted a 3.21 ERA while saving 12 games.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Ottavino will likely not be used in the same role for the 2024 season. Edwin Diaz is on track to return for spring training. He sat out the entire season last year after suffering a knee injury during the World Baseball Classic.

This is a great deal for the team, as they will save money. At the end of the season, Ottavino declined his $6.75 million player option, making him a free agent. However, the Mets fanbase is not too impressed with the latest addition.

The Mets have had a rough offseason this year, losing out on key free agents. From losing out on top pitching targets to the top-hitting targets, it has been a frustrating winter for the fanbase.

Hence, Mets fans are not too impressed with Adam Ottavino's signing. It falls a little flat, with teams like the Dodgers bringing in players like Shohei Ohtani and Yoshinobu Yamamoto this offseason.

"More Yankee bums" one fan posted.

Expand Tweet

"Slowest windup in baseball- guarenteed free stolen base every time he pitches," posted another.

Here are some of the top reactions on X:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

It made sense for the Mets to re-sign Adam Ottavino

New York Mets vs Los Angeles Angels

Re-signing Adam Ottavino makes a ton of sense for the Mets. To start things off, they signed him for less than what they would pay him for the 2024 season had he not declined his player option.

Another reason the deal makes sense is the other arms around him. Earlier in the offseason, NY signed Jorge Lopez to a one-year, $2 million deal. Lopez is coming off a season with the Baltimore Orioles, where he posted a 5.25 ERA on 12 appearances. Pair him with Diaz in the later stages of games, and this could be a tough bullpen to score runs off.

It will be an important season for the Amazins. They will look to put their lackluster 2023 season to bed, where they finished 29 games behind the Atlanta Braves in the NL East.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.