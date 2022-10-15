"Most pathetic Dodger team I’ve ever watched what a waste of 111 wins" "Playing like a bunch of losers" - Los Angeles Dodgers fans fuming after frustrating loss to San Diego Padres; SD leads series 2-1

The Los Angeles Dodgers are one loss away from being eliminated in the postseason. The Blue Crew were narrowly defeated by the San Diego Padres 2-1 in Game 3 of the National League Division Series. San Diego now leads the series 2-1.

The atmosphere was electric at Petco Park as the Padres hosted their first San Diego Padres playoff game in 16 years. The Padres didn't disappoint as they delivered a sweet victory in front of a capacity crowd.

The Los Angeles Dodgers, meanwhile, were running on fumes and looked lost in the game. The best offense in terms of OPS during the regular season could only muster up six hits, one run and were 0-for-9 with runners in scoring position.

Here are some reactions:

"Most pathetic Dodger team I’ve ever watched what a waste of 111 wins"

Nico @nico_w1992 @Dodgers Won 111 games in the regular season, but struggling to score runs in the postseason. Someone make it make sense. @Dodgers Won 111 games in the regular season, but struggling to score runs in the postseason. Someone make it make sense.

Fans of the 111-win Dodgers, of course, couldn't help but vent their frustrations after getting beaten by the Padres in consecutive playoff games. It's the first time since June 2021 that the Dodgers have lost consecutive games to the Padres including a regular season series.

Blake Snell had a wonderful time on the mound despite his mixed regular season results. The lefty hurler only gave up one run on five base hits with two walks and six strikeouts. The San Diego Padres bullpen, of course, was up to the task once again as they deterred any Dodgers' attempt of a comeback by surrendering just one sole hit in a combined 3 2/3 innings.

Los Angeles Dodgers' offensive woes

Mookie Betts earned the sole RBI for the Dodgers in Game 3.

What used to be a high octane offense for the Los Angeles Dodgers has been faltering in the postseason. The team is now 0-for-19 with runners in scoring position and has left 23 runners on-base in their past two games.

The only offensive score that they could come up with in Game 3 was through a sac fly by Mookie Betts that drove in Trayce Thompson in the fifth inning. This was a testament to the Padres' pitching staff, who have done an excellent job in denying the Dodgers any sort of offensive momentum during Games 2 and 3.

If the Los Angeles Dodgers fail to find a way to generate the firepower required to overcome the San Diego Padres in Game 4, their history-making regular-season run will seem like a footnote in history when the series is settled and done.

