"Most power Hosmer has had all season" "One more reason to hate Hosmer" - San Diego Padres fans roast Eric Hosmer for refusing to be traded to Nationals as part of Juan Soto deal

No one could have predicted that Eric Hosmer would be the trending topic on the last day of the trade deadline. The San Diego Padres first baseman is making headlines for all the wrong reasons. In an unprecedented move, the 32-year-old's decision to reject a trade from San Diego to the Washington Nationals has everyone talking.

This story revolves around Juan Soto, who is undoubtedly the biggest name being dealt in this deadline. The deal for Soto was rumored to be one of the biggest in baseball history and would most likely involve several players and teams. Enter Eric Hosmer.

Jon Heyman @JonHeyman Hosmer has declined to go to the Nats in the Soto deal as is his contractual right. The deal is still happening. Soto is a Padre. Hosmer has declined to go to the Nats in the Soto deal as is his contractual right. The deal is still happening. Soto is a Padre.

It was a bold move by Hosmer, who has now instantly become one of the most hated San Diego Padres in recent history. Fans of the team are furious with Hosmer for a move that could have derailed one of the biggest moves in Padres history.

Mills @MillManner @JonHeyman Most power Hosmer has had all season @JonHeyman Most power Hosmer has had all season

The deal for Soto involves a lot of pieces. The trade will reportedly send Juan Soto and Josh Bell to San Diego. In return, the Nationals would receive MacKenzie Gore, Robert Hassell III, C.J. Abrams, James Wood, Jarlin Susana and another major league player (supposedly Hosmer).

Ha-Seong Gym @JustinJNewell @JonHeyman One more reason to hate Hosmer. I hope they can find a way to dump him but Soto and Bell make the pain of having Hosmer on our team more bearable. He will likely ride the bench all the way to the moon. @JonHeyman One more reason to hate Hosmer. I hope they can find a way to dump him but Soto and Bell make the pain of having Hosmer on our team more bearable. He will likely ride the bench all the way to the moon.

Hosmer is currently hitting .272/.336/.391 with eight home runs and 40 RBIs.

Eric Hosmer has been offered as part of the blockbuster Juan Soto trade

Eric Hosmer of the San Diego Padres looks on during a game against the San Francisco Giants.

The deal is expected to still go through, but the decision not to accept a trade with Washington nearly deprived fans of the most exciting trade in years.

Friar Talk @padrespod Eric Hosmer has been paid $100 million by the Padres and has sucked.



Not accepting this deal would be the biggest loser move I’ve ever seen from a professional athlete. Eric Hosmer has been paid $100 million by the Padres and has sucked. Not accepting this deal would be the biggest loser move I’ve ever seen from a professional athlete.

The irony is that Hosmer is not even that valuable an asset. The Padres have a range of hitters who are more important to their offense.

Scott Donigian @ScottDonig @JonHeyman Hosmer should be relegated to the bench & late inning defensive replacement. He’s just not that good. @JonHeyman Hosmer should be relegated to the bench & late inning defensive replacement. He’s just not that good.

The main issue here, aside from Hosmer not wanting to move to the last-placed Nationals, seems to be Hosmer's massive contract. Hosmer is owed $20 million this season and approximately $13 million over the next three years.

Bark Mellhorn @BarkMellhorn12 If the Padres are willing to pay (most of) his salary, I'd take Hosmer in a heartbeat. If the Padres are willing to pay (most of) his salary, I'd take Hosmer in a heartbeat.

It is a massive commitment for any team in the league to take on for a player hitting .272.

Justin @phillysportsszn I along with all of San Diego will hate Hosmer if he declines I along with all of San Diego will hate Hosmer if he declines

Juan Soto looks to be a Padre. The move cements San Diego as one of the favorites for the World Series. Whether Eric Hosmer will remain with the team during this highly anticipated season is still to be determined.

