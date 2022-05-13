“Mr. Met is a creep” - Noah Syndergaard continues his Twitter barrage against the New York Mets by firing shots at mascot

Noah Syndergaard is infuriating New York Mets fans even more on Twitter. Several days ago, the Los Angeles Angels pitcher posted an Instagram story celebrating his teammate Reid Detmer's no-hitter. The story featured a picture of Detmers, the game's score, and a small caption by Syndergaard reading, "This is what a "real" no hitter looks like." SNY Tweeted a screenshot of the post, shown below.

SNY @SNYtv Noah Syndergaard seems to take a dig at the Mets' combined no-hitter after Reid Detmers fired a no-hitter for the Angels last night: Noah Syndergaard seems to take a dig at the Mets' combined no-hitter after Reid Detmers fired a no-hitter for the Angels last night: https://t.co/R0CBO1kc4i

Syndergaard was taking a dig at the Mets' combined no-hitter on April 29, 2022, thrown by Tylor Megill and four other relievers. Detmers' no-hitter was a complete game. Syndergaard seems to think this is the only legitimate kind of no-hitter.

Mets fans laid into Syndeergard on Twitter. Some posted videos of themselves burning old Syndergaard Mets jerseys. Others called him a clown. Syndergaard clarified his position in a follow-up tweet. He said that a combined no-hitter is still impressive — just not as much as a "1 pitcher no-hitter," as he put it.

Leave it to Syndergaard to resolve a situation and then stir the same pot twice. Last night, he threw some major shade at the New York Mets organization and many other things associated with it.

Noah Syndergaard continues his Twitter barrage against the New York Mets by firing shots at Mr. Met

Los Angeles Angels SP Noah Syndergaard is a Twitter warrior.

Mr. Met is a classic mascot. He's been around since 1963. In 2012, "Forbes" magazine voted him the number one mascot in all of sports. He's got a baseball for a head and wears a pinstriped Mets jersey around Citi Field.

He's also caused some drama in the past.

In May 2017, Mr. Met gave a fan the finger after a bad home team loss. Allegedly, the fan made derogatory comments about the mascot's mother. Mr. Met never speaks, but the man behind the costume was desparate for a way to express his anger. He turned around on his way to the clubhouse and flipped off the fan. It was all caught on video. Take a look below.

That was five years ago, and the mascot actor was fired, but Noah Syndergaard still doesn't like Mr. Met. Last night, he Tweeted that he's "a creep."

And Oh and to be clear, I don't think a combined no hitter is the same as "real" 1 pitcher no hitter.And Ban the WaveAnd Mr. Met is a creepAnd @RichardStaff wife is never coming back. Oh and to be clear, I don't think a combined no hitter is the same as "real" 1 pitcher no hitter.And Ban the WaveAnd Mr. Met is a creepAnd @RichardStaff wife is never coming back. https://t.co/8bTJLjXAP2

"Oh and to be clear, I don't think a combined no hitter is the same as "real" 1 pitcher no hitter. And Ban the Wave And Mr. Met is a creep And @RichardStaff wife is never coming back." - @ Noah Syndergaard

A sentence prior, he said to "ban the wave," referring to the coordinated arm-flailing motion many fans love to do at baseball games. Some people love it. Others not so much. Syndergaard clearly hates it, along with Mr. Met.

