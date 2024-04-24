"Mrs. Verlander still got it!" - Fans in awe as Justin Verlander's wife Kate Upton wows in yellow striped bikini top for Florida photoshoot

Justin Verlander's wife, Kate Upton, has been making strides to return to her career in films, advertisements, photo shoots and modeling. After taking a hiatus to focus on motherhood and raising her daughter Genevieve, she is back to doing what she does best.

Recently, Upton was part of a Florida photoshoot promoting the Vosa Spirits brand, of which she is a co-founder as well as the main promoter. Vosa makes canned cocktails with a variety of flavors, and Kate was seen holding the product during the shoot while wearing different bikini tops, including a yellow-striped two-piece.

Take a look at the photoshoot via Upton's TikTok handle here:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Trending

Fans were in awe, as one fan commented:

"Damn. Mrs. Verlander still got it!"

Screenshot from Kate Upton's post on TikTok

Kate Upton recently starred in a Johnny Knoxville movie titled 'Sweet Dreams' and is on the course to revitalize her career. Meanwhile, her husband and ace Astros pitcher Justin Verlander has started his first game of the 2024 MLB season after successfully recovering from an injury.

Verlander made a winning start to his 2024 campaign on Friday against the Washington Nationals. The Astros won the contest 5-3, while the pitcher gave up two runs on four hits, walked zero batters, and struck out four hitters in six innings pitched.

Kate always attends Verlander's games at Minute Maid Park. She used to arrive alone before her daughter's birth, but now she brings Genevieve along, as they watch Justin Verlander pitch in the big leagues.

Kate Upton, recently said pitchers' wives are more nervous during gamedays

In a recent interview with Andy Cohen of Sirius XM Radio, Kate Upton discussed the heightened nerves of pitchers' wives on game days, saying:

"I feel like I might get in trouble for this. I think that pitchers’ wives are a little different than position-player wives. I feel there’s like an energy, a more nervous energy, with starting-pitcher wives."

Meanwhile, Justin Verlander is set to make his second start of the season against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field on Thursday. The Houston Astros are looking to bounce back after losing Game 1 of the three-game series by a scoreline of 7-2 on Tuesday.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback