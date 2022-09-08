"MVP and it's not close" "Better than Judge" - MLB fans react to Shohei Ohtani's towering home run against the Detroit Tigers

Shohei Ohtani and the Los Angeles Angels squared off against the Detroit Tigers in the last game of a three-game series in Anaheim, California. The game was tied at 3-3 in the bottom of the seventh inning when Ohtani came to the plate and delivered a go-ahead solo home run. This was his 33rd home run of the season.

MLB @MLB Shohei Ohtani for the lead! Shohei Ohtani for the lead! https://t.co/GDxdHTaDlr

"Shohei Ohtani for the lead!" - MLB

The home run gave the Angels the lead at the time, but the team managed to lose the game by a score of 5-4. The Angels record now sits at 60-77.

Many fans took to Twitter to react to the clutch solo home run. One fan believes that Ohtani is the MVP of the American League.

One could argue that Ohtani is having a better season than outfielder Aaron Judge. Ohtani has an ERA below 3 and has over 30 home runs. This is something that we have never seen in MLB history.

Being able to dominate on the mound while also belting out over 30 home runs in a season is wildly impressive. The MVP award might as well be called the Shohei Ohtani award.

Some baseball fans wish the Angels would trade Shohei Ohtani to a team that is competitive rather than on a losing team. Ohtani is in his fifth season and has yet to make the playoffs.

The Atlantic Crossover @TACrossover @MLB Give this man a proper team either there or trade him. I can't watch them do what they did to Trout all over again. @MLB Give this man a proper team either there or trade him. I can't watch them do what they did to Trout all over again.

Other fans feel that Ohtani is overhyped. Being able to play two different positions at this high of a level is arguably the most impressive feat in MLB history.

Despite having two star players in Shohei Ohtani and Mike Trout, the Los Angeles Angels battle with attendance problems

Former MVP and teammate Mike Trout also hit a home run in today's game. Yet, the team still managed to lose. This is more telling of the lack of talent built around the two stars.

"@MikeTrout's homered in FOUR straight games." - MLB

The two MVP's are on an incredible stretch of baseball, combining for 8 home runs in the past four games.

Jeff Fletcher @JeffFletcherOCR



He and Trout are on a little HR binge. Ohtani has 4 in the last 3 games and Trout has 4 in the last 4. Shohei Ohtani HR (33) puts the #Angels up 4-3 in the 7th.He and Trout are on a little HR binge. Ohtani has 4 in the last 3 games and Trout has 4 in the last 4. Shohei Ohtani HR (33) puts the #Angels up 4-3 in the 7th.He and Trout are on a little HR binge. Ohtani has 4 in the last 3 games and Trout has 4 in the last 4.

"Shohei Ohtani HR (33) puts the #Angels up 4-3 in the 7th. He and Trout are on a little HR binge. Ohtani has 4 in the last 3 games and Trout has 4 in the last 4." - Jeff Fletcher

MIYACH38 @MIYACH381 @MLB

Troutani again for the 8th time in this season! @marin0705shoo Two MVPs hit the Home-Run also today!Troutani again for the 8th time in this season! @MLB @marin0705shoo Two MVPs hit the Home-Run also today!🚀Troutani again for the 8th time in this season!⚾

The Angels have two of the best players in baseball, but have very low attendance numbers. It is sad to see.

Overall, what a season from Ohtani as he continues to prove why he is an MVP candidate.

For more news and updates, go to the Sportskeeda Baseball page.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Gaelin Leif