There was no doubt in anyone's mind that Aaron Judge would take home the American League MVP award this season. It has been a record-setting season for the New York Yankees outfielder, who finished 2022 with 62 home runs, an all-time AL record surpassing Roger Maris and Babe Ruth in the process.

Fittingly, fans and teammates alike celebrated this victory. His teammate Nestor Cortes Jr. congratulated Aaron Judge for the MVP victory via Instagram, penning down a heartfelt message for his teammate. The 27-year-old acknowledged Judge as the most deserving to win the award and vowed to share more anthems with him.

MVP! Not a more deserving person in this world. I hope to stand along with you for many more national anthems. But for now enjoy this moment. A season for the books. -Nestor Cortes Jr, via Instagram

"Aaron Judge's AL MVP win a season for the books", says Nestor Cortes Jr.

Nestor Cortes Jr.'s Instagram post also ended with him saying how Judge's season "is one for the books". But to be honest, not just on stats but even on his on-field work ethic, there have been no second guesses on who would become the AL MVP.

In the books, Aaron Judge recorded massive results. He led the MLB in RBIs (131), OPS (1.111), OPS+ (211), total bases (391) and runs scored (133) and of course an all-time AL record of 62 HRs. He also demonstrated that his talent was not limited to slamming balls out of the park. He knew when to leave them, finishing with a 15.9% walk rate.

The New York Yankees player secured 28 out of 30 first-place finishes with Los Angeles Angels star hitter Shohei Ohtani securing the other two. Overall, Judge came in with 410 voting points, 130 points more than Ohtani, with the Astros' Yordan Alvarez finishing third.

"I was trying to grind out the year all year," Judge said. "I was focused on trying to win games for the Yankees and doing whatever I can for that game tonight and win and wake up and do the same thing the next day. ... It wasn't really until the past couple weeks where I could sit down and reflect on the year and see how good it was."

Aaron Judge will now head into free agency having turned down the Yankees' $213.5 million deal.

