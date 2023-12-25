"My address is…" - Top 10 funny memes about Shohei Ohtani gifting teammate Joe Kelly's wife a brand-new Porsche

Shohei Ohtani is a generational talent and has been the center of attention for the baseball world since moving to the Dodgers. He is generous, helping and gifting many players, staff, and hardcore fans.

Recently, Ohtani gifted his new teammate Joe Kelly's wife, Ashley, a brand new Porsche. The reason was she had actively promulgated the Bring Shohei to Dodgers movement. As a result, Kelly's husband, Joe, had to give up the number 17 jersey for Ohtani.

MLB fans wrote sarcastic comments on X, with some even trolling the event. They did, however, show their appreciation for Ohtani's gesture. The fan reactions are given below.

Shohei Ohtani loves it on the West Coast and is a Dodger for the next decade

Shohei Ohtani's seven hundred-million-dollar, ten-year contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers appears to be a Ruthian blockbuster, surpassing all past free agency agreements.

Even with Ohtani's historic consent to postpone large amounts of interest-free cash and the effects of compound inflation, the transaction is still record-breaking. It is likely worth closer to $462 million today.

According to initial reports, the agreement was for a ten-year contract worth $700 million. The sum significantly exceeds all previous MLB contracts regarding average yearly value and total compensation.

However, it was discovered a few days later that Ohtani's contract contained extraordinary deferrals. This means the Dodgers would have to pay him $2 million yearly for ten seasons before paying him $68 million annually for the ensuing ten.

