"My brother is a talent that you see every 100 years" - Luisangel Acuna dismisses Ronald Acuna Jr.'s comparisons to other MLB stars with bold claim

Luisangel Acuna, one of MLB’s top prospects, is expected to start his major league career with the New York Mets in 2024. His brother, Ronald Acuna Jr., has already made an impact in the league after winning the NL MVP honor in 2023.

Even though fans are eager to see if Luisangel can match his brother's success, it will be a great experience to watch the talented Venezuelan brother-duo in action.

In a recent interview with SNY, which was shared by MLB expert Anthony Dicomo, during the Mets' spring training session, Acuna expressed his admiration for his brother and described him as a once-in-a-century talent.

"There's not," Acuna replied through interpreter Alan Suriel when asked if any players could be compared to Ronald Acuna Jr.

“There are many people that can compare. But my brother is a talent that you see every hundred years,” he added.

He also shared the wisdom his brother gave him before taking his first steps in the big league.

“He talks to me about his hitting, his defense, his discipline, and how you act on and off here,” Luisangel said.

Luisangel Acuna on the upcoming season with the Mets

Acuna, 21, was acquired by the Texas Rangers in 2018 and played in the minors for four seasons. During this time, he played 374 games, recording 213 RBIs and 34 home runs, with a slash line of .289/.369/.418.

In 2023, he was traded for All-Star ace Max Scherzer from Texas to New York. Acuna has expressed excitement about his debut with the Mets.

“I'm gonna continue to go out there. I'm gonna continue to compete and do what I do,” Acuna said.

The Mets seem to be focusing on a younger core. After their failed pursuit of Yoshinobu Yamamoto, the team hasn't made big moves in the offseason. They might give some young talents a chance on the big stage.

The Mets are slated to play their first spring training game against the St. Louis Cardinals on February 24th.

