"My Dad had Barry Bonds I have Matt Carpenter" "That's what I wanna see everytime Yankees face the Sox! A blow out!" - New York Yankees fans gush over the team's utter demolition of the Boston Red Sox

The New York Yankees bounced back in today's game after a disappointing loss to the Boston Red Sox yesterday. The Yankees convincingly routed their arch rivals 14-1 and looked like the powerhouses they have been all season.

The Bronx Bombers were narrowly defeated in yesterday's game by the Red Sox. This, in turn, seemed to have ignited something in the club's subconscious as they torched Boston for 14 runs.

Former St. Louis Cardinal Matt Carpenter had a day for the New York Yankees. Carp went 2-for-4 with two home runs, seven RBIs, and three runs. It was Carpenter's 13th home run in just 75 at-bats this season.

The New York Yankees peppered their former pitcher Nick Pivetta, who started for the Red Sox, for seven runs. The team scored 14 runs on 12 hits and was clinical the entire game. All but one of the Yankees' starting lineup didn't get a hit in the contest.

MLB home run leader Aaron Judge smashed his 32nd and 33rd homers of the season. He finished the day by going 3-for-3 with two homers and three RBIs.

Yankees starter Jameson Taillon also had a dominant outing. The righty issued just one run on two base hits in six innings pitched.

The win gave the Yankees equal footing with the Red Sox in both teams' final series before the All-Star break. It was also the Bombers' biggest win since they demolished the Pittsburgh Pirates on July 6 with a score of 16-0.

After a disappointing series against the Cincinnati Reds and a loss to the Red Sox yesterday, the Yankees seemed to have righted themselves up.

New York still sits on top of the baseball world and has improved their record to 63-28. The Boston Red Sox, meanwhile, fell to fourth in the volatile American League East with a 48-44 record.

Judge and Carpenter combined for a massive 10 RBIs in today's match. They, along with Aaron Hicks, Josh Donaldson, and Isiah Kiner-Falefa drove in at least one run each.

The Yankees and Red Sox will close out their three-game series tomorrow. The winner of the game will get a series victory and of course, bragging rights in the rivalry.

A battle of the aces will commence on the mound. Gerrit Cole will start for the Yankees while Chris Sale will start just his second game of the year after returning from injury.

