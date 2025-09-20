  • home icon
"My entire world" - Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf's son Jaden celebrates 3rd anniversary with 'soulmate' Catherine, pens touching message

By Krutik Jain
Modified Sep 20, 2025 02:54 GMT
Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf
Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf's son Jaden celebrates 3rd anniversary with 'soulmate' Catherine, pens touching message. Credit: GETTY, Catherine Holt/Instagram

Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf's son, Jaden Agassi, marked an important relationship milestone with his girlfriend, Catherine Holt, on Friday. The couple completed three years of togetherness with special posts, celebrating the relationship.

Catherine shared multiple photos from their time as a couple in the last three years. This included posing in front of lush green sideways in chic outfits, Catherine kissing Jaden on the cheeks on a staircase, a cozy selfie of the two and another photo from the boardroom.

"3 years with you♥️My better half & backbone! Here’s to more life with you by my side!" Catherine wrote in the caption.
Under the comments section, Jaden reaffirmed his love for Catherine Holt with a touching message:

"My whole entire ❤️ and 🌎"
Jaden posted a few never-before-seen photos from his gallery with Catherine. This included their appearance at the 2025 US Open women's singles finals between Aryna Sabalenka and Amanda Anisimova at Arthur Ashe Stadium. The Belarusian emerged as the winner in straight sets.

There were three other random photos, with one capturing the couple hitting the streets in the night, one in which they are posing in front of a lake and finally a candid photo.

"Happy three years to my soulmate ❤️ to so many more!!" Jaden wrote in the caption.

Under the comments section, Catherine referred to Jaden as "best friend" and wrote:

"My bestfriend forever!!!! Love you so much❤️"
Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf's son Jaden Agassi and Catherine Holt officially became "dog parents"

Earlier this year, in June, Jaden Agassi and Catherine Holt became "officially dog parents" to a French bulldog named Rocky. Jaden and Catherine both posted pictures of their new bulldog.

Since then, the couple has always shared adorable moments with their furry companion, which has integral member of their relationship.

Professionally, Jaden is a baseball pitcher, having represented Team Germany on the international stage and USC Trojans when he was in college. He is a pitcher for the MLB Draft League's Mahoning Valley Scrappers.

Meanwhile, Catherine has a background in Applied Physiology and Sports Management. Moreover, she has previously interned with the Texas Rangers in their family and relations department.

Jaden is the older brother of Jaz Agassi, who has interests in dance, horseback riding and enjoying outdoor activities. Both Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf have said they did not force competitive tennis as a career option for their children.

