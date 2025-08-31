  • home icon
  "My everything" - Shane Bieber reacts as son, Kav, steals the spotlight at "dad's office" in mom Kara's arms

By Krutik Jain
Modified Aug 31, 2025
Shane Bieber reacts as son Kav steals the spotlight at 'dad's office' in mom Kara's arms. Credit: GETTY
Former Cy Young winner Shane Bieber and his wife, Kara Maxine Bieber, welcomed their first son, Kav McClain Bieber, on March 14. At the start of the weekend, Kara brought her son Kav over to Rogers Centre, which Bieber's wife referred to as "dad's office."

After recovering from Tommy John surgery, Bieber made his second start of the season on Friday against the Milwaukee Brewers in Toronto for the Blue Jays, who had traded him from the Cleveland Guardians before the deadline.

After the 7-2 loss, Kara took her son to the mound from where Bieber had pitched and took some photographs of Kav and uploaded them on social media. In one photo, the family posed for a photo as the couple adored Kav.

"Dads office ❣️" Kara wrote.
Bieber gave a heartfelt two-word reaction:

"My everything’s 🩵🤎"
On the day, Shane Bieber threw another quality outing, pitching 5.1 innings for two earned runs on five hits and zero walks, and also struck out six.

Kara celebrates Shane Bieber's birthday with admiration and adoration

Two months after welcoming their first son, Shane Bieber turned 30, and his wife, Kara Maxine Bieber, didn't let the birthday get by without a warm post for her husband.

She uploaded a black and white photo where Bieber is seen cradling his son while Kara held Bieber's arm for a cozy family moment. She captioned the post:

"Your biggest fans ❣️ Happy birthday my love. You exude genuineness in all that you do & I couldn’t admire + adore you more. The best part of my life is you two being mine."

With Bieber back on the mound and in the middle of baseball action, more such ballpark photos could take center stage.

In his season debut against the Miami Marlins, he pitched six strong innings for only one run while striking out nine. On the season, the former Guardians pitcher is 1-1 with an ERA of 2.38 and 15 strikeouts.

Edited by Bhargav
