Jim Crane, owner of the Houston Astros, said on Saturday that his organization would do everything in its power to re-sign star pitcher Justin Verlander this offseason.

Mark Berman @MarkBermanFox26 Astros owner Jim Crane is hopeful he can retain @JustinVerlander who’s contract is up: “We’ll make the phone call pretty quick here.” Astros owner Jim Crane is hopeful he can retain @JustinVerlander who’s contract is up: “We’ll make the phone call pretty quick here.” https://t.co/ykHXbbVt3G

Speaking to KPRC 2 Sports Director Randy Mcllvoy after the Astros secured the 2022 World Championship title on Saturday, Crane spoke about various topics. But there is no matter of greater importance than the retention of Justin Verlander.

“We’ll make the phone call pretty quick here,” he said composedly.

"Still on cloud 9... WE DID IT!!!!!" - Justin Verlander, Instagram

Crane credited Verlander’s powerhouse impact on the team and how he’s helped them transition back into something that appeals to the fans.

“Verlander’s a big piece of that. Hopefully, we can keep him for next year,” said Crane.

“He was pretty reasonable when we signed up. We had a 130-inning threshold, and he exceeded it, so he earned the option, and hopefully, he wants to stay here. I think he likes it here.”

“He wants to win 300 games. This is a good place to do it. We’ve got a good team. You don’t want to go somewhere where you can’t do that.”

Crane attributed the success of the Astros pitchers to Justin. His tenacity and experience sure came in handy.

“I think it would be good for everybody. I mean, you have to give a little bit of credit to Justin because he sets the standard with the pitchers, and you know, he's worked really hard and puts in his time, and he’s helped so many other pitchers get better.”

"Two more accolades for a historic career" - Astrosbaseball, Instagram

Justin has made his impact on the Astros pitching roster very evident, and he's finally getting the recognition he has always deserved. Re-signing with the Astros might be ideal, but it’s all a waiting game now. Only time will tell!

Kate Upton celebrates with her husband, Justin Verlander, post-game

Justin Verlander was ambushed during his post-match interview with the Fox MLB crew on the field inside Minute Made Park by his wife, supermodel Kate Upton, and daughter, Genevieve, upon winning his second World Series title.

“I did A-plus cheering,” Upton joked.

alex @highlghtheaven Kate Upton is the goat idc Kate Upton is the goat idc https://t.co/SIdj5JuxZm

"Kate Upton is the goat idc" - alex, Twitter

When asked what it meant to her and her family, she had this to say -

"It’s all an incredible experience," she said. "Having Justin home and being able to be together as a family is so amazing and then to go to the exact extreme and be here at the World Series and then win is just so exciting and so worth it. We miss him every time he goes away."

