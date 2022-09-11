"My first reaction to MLB banning the shift is thinking about how pissed off all the lefty pull hitters must be" - MLB podcaster believes hitters should be furious about latest shift rule change

The shift has been one of the MLB's most divisive and polarizing strategies since it started gaining popularity in the league. With the new rules approved this Friday, the shift is now prohibited. It was a tactic that was commonly used against power hitters who liked to pull the ball, and now it is illegal.

The league is hoping that the new rule changes can speed up the game and improve offensive production. That, in return, could lead to a growth in viewership and attendance figures. While most are in support of the death of the shift, others feel it limits the strategy of the game.

Jared Carrabis @Jared_Carrabis My first reaction to MLB banning the shift is thinking about how pissed off all the lefty pull hitters must be that they played their careers trying to get hits with two right fielders and a full right side of the infield. They’re gonna become “back in my day” guys for sure. My first reaction to MLB banning the shift is thinking about how pissed off all the lefty pull hitters must be that they played their careers trying to get hits with two right fielders and a full right side of the infield. They’re gonna become “back in my day” guys for sure.

"My first reaction to MLB banning the shift is thinking about how pissed off all the lefty pull hitters must be that they played their careers trying to get hits with two right fielders and a full right side of the infield. They’re gonna become 'back in my day' guys for sure." - Jared Carrabis

MLB podcaster Jared Carrabis made a valid point in his recent tweet. Hitters face a major disadvantage when approaching the shift. Although the entire left side of the field is open, power hitters looking for doubles, triples, and home runs tend to pull the ball.

All-Stars like Bryce Harper and Joey Gallo have difficulties facing the shift. One has to wonder how good their statistics could have been had they played without the shift. It must be frustrating for certain players to know that they could have improved their batting average by 20-25 points in their careers.

MLB announced three new rule changes that will be implemented in 2023

Major League Baseball Commissioner Robert D. Manfred Jr. speaks during a press conference at MLB Headquarters

Overall, the league implemented three new rules that will take effect in 2023. The rules include a pitch clock, a rule that is favorbaly received by analysts, players and fans. With 15-20 seconds between pitches, the game will move faster. Another rule is to expand the bases and bring in bigger bags. This could entice more steals and, once again, add runs.

Codify @CodifyBaseball Goodbye to the shift in MLB starting next season. Goodbye to the shift in MLB starting next season. https://t.co/qslKq7fLft

"Goodbye to the shift in MLB starting next season." - Codify

Some fans and analysts believe the league's moves to prevent the shift are a step backward. Hitters should be able to hit all over the park, and this benefits batters that have a limited skillset. Professional hitters who should be able to bunt and hit opposite field should not be rewarded.

Whatever your opinion on the rule changes, we can all agree that the league is making an effort to improve the fan experience. A faster game with a more open field and bigger bases will help the offense and speed up slow and dull games. Here's to a better and improved 2.0 version of MLB in 2022.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Windy Goodloe