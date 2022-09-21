"My first sports hero as a child. RIP" "One of the all time greats" - Los Angeles Dodgers fans mourn the death of 'King of Stolen Bases' Maury Wills

Maury Wills, whose base-stealing prowess helped the Los Angeles Dodgers win three World Series titles, passed away at his family home in Sedona, Arizona on Monday. He was 89.

Wills was part of the Dodgers’ World Series-winning teams in 1959, 1963, and 1965. He went on to play for the Pittsburgh Pirates and the erstwhile Montreal Expos. He returned to the Dodgers for a second spell between 1969 and ‘72, after which he retired.

Los Angeles Dodgers @Dodgers The Los Angeles Dodgers are saddened by the passing of Dodger legend Maury Wills. Our thoughts are with Wills’ family, teammates and friends. The Los Angeles Dodgers are saddened by the passing of Dodger legend Maury Wills. Our thoughts are with Wills’ family, teammates and friends. https://t.co/zCtmuSUB0o

Gilly @Gill_408 @Dodgers RIP Legend!!!!! He was My Grandfather’s Favorite player, so glad i was able to get this ball signed years back! Sad day! @Dodgers RIP Legend!!!!! He was My Grandfather’s Favorite player, so glad i was able to get this ball signed years back! Sad day! https://t.co/htRRB32oRL

A true icon and legend in every sense, it’s a loss too difficult for many Dodgers fans to process. The entire fanbase has come forward to pay their tributes in unison.

Wills rose to fame for his outstanding thievery on the basepaths. He stole an astonishing 104 bases in 1962, smashing Ty Cobb’s record of 96. Wills was named the National League MVP that year. He led the league in stolen bases for six consecutive seasons.

Jeff Swanson 💨🌊🇺🇸🇵🇭🇺🇦 @swanson1954 @Dodgers A bunt, a steel, a bloop, and a run. That was one hell of a strategy for Wills and the Dodgers in the 60s! @Dodgers A bunt, a steel, a bloop, and a run. That was one hell of a strategy for Wills and the Dodgers in the 60s!

meli_picante @meli_picante @Dodgers 3x world champion, 7x all-star, 1962 NL MVP and sweetest man ever… May he RIP 🕊 @Dodgers 3x world champion, 7x all-star, 1962 NL MVP and sweetest man ever… May he RIP 🕊💙 https://t.co/5TA0ybudjL

Wills also has five All-Star call-ups in his long list of accolades, along with two Gold Gloves at shortstop. Despite retiring five decades ago, Wills still holds the Dodgers’ franchise record with 490 stolen bases.

Damien Salazar @DamienSalazar22 @Dodgers I met Mr. Wills back in the 90’s at a picture signing. Told him my parents gave me my middle name after him. He chuckled, put his arm on my shoulder and said, “I hope you’re fast.” RIP @Dodgers I met Mr. Wills back in the 90’s at a picture signing. Told him my parents gave me my middle name after him. He chuckled, put his arm on my shoulder and said, “I hope you’re fast.” RIP💙 https://t.co/TiuUBFw3Gy

ALBERT @legit1181 @Dodgers May you rest in paradise Mr. Wills. If we hear the crowd roaring up there in heaven, we'll know the mouse that roared has stolen another base. #WinforVinandMaury @Dodgers May you rest in paradise Mr. Wills. If we hear the crowd roaring up there in heaven, we'll know the mouse that roared has stolen another base. #WinforVinandMaury https://t.co/0VKsS13sBa

Cliff @oriolesrise @Dodgers Maury Wills was always great with us fans and will never be forgotten. RIP @Dodgers Maury Wills was always great with us fans and will never be forgotten. RIP https://t.co/QWGmbFClEK

During his 14-year career, Wills batted .281 with 2,134 hits and 586 stolen bases in 1,942 games.

Dave Roberts deeply affected by the passing of Maury Wills

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts, who considers Maury Wills a big influence on his life, has been left devastated by the passing of his hero. Roberts wears No. 30 because of Wills. He was described as “very emotional” ahead of the Dodgers’ clash against the Diamondbacks.

Eric Stephen @ericstephen Dave Roberts wears No. 30 because of Maury Wills. He was very emotional during pregame



“Maury was very impactful to me, personally, professionally. He’s going to be missed," Roberts said. “He was a friend, a father, a mentor, all of the above for me. This one is a tough one." Dave Roberts wears No. 30 because of Maury Wills. He was very emotional during pregame“Maury was very impactful to me, personally, professionally. He’s going to be missed," Roberts said. “He was a friend, a father, a mentor, all of the above for me. This one is a tough one."

The Dodgers remain firm favorites to win the World Series this year. With the loss of the legendary Vin Scully last month, and now Wills, the Dodgers have extra motivation to win the holy grail. If successful, it would be a fitting tribute by the franchise to two of their favorite sons.

