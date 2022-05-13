"My god is Stanton in one of those 'f**k you' zones" - Giancarlo Stanton sets MLB world ablaze with career-high 6 RBIs, lifts New York Yankees to 23rd win of the season

Giancarlo Stanton led the way for the New York Yankees in their series-opening win in Chicago against the White Sox. The Yankees won by a score of 15-7 and Stanton had a career-high six RBIs and two home runs.

Giancarlo Stanton was truly in a zone last night. Eric Hubbs of Barstool Sports said it perfectly on his breakout night.

Eric Hubbs @BarstoolHubbs My god is Stanton in one of those “fuck you” zones My god is Stanton in one of those “fuck you” zones

"My god is Stanton in one of those 'f**k you' zones" - @ Eric Hubbs

There's no shaking someone in that zone.

Giancarlo Stanton and Yankees explode for 15 runs in blowout win over White Sox

New York Yankees v Chicago White Sox

The New York Yankees defeated the Chicago White Sox by a score of 15 to 7 and improved their record to 23-8 which is the best in all of baseball. The Yankees offense exploded as they have scored a season high in runs in a game so far this season.

The Yankees had five players with at least two hits. Giancarlo Stanton started his monster performance with a two-run home run in the top of the first inning off White Sox starting pitcher Dylan Cease to give the Yankees a 2-0 lead.

"Don't tell Giancarlo Stanton he's overrated @Starting9" - @ Barstool Sports

Stanton continued his great night with another two-run home run, again off of Dylan Cease.

"Crush Hour." - @ New York Yankees

Stanton ended up getting his last two runs batted in with a line drive single to center field as Aaron Judge and D.J. LeMahieu scored. Stanton spoke on his breakout night after the game ended.

MLB Network @MLBNetwork



caught up with Giancarlo Stanton after his 2 HR, 6 RBI night.



@Yankees | #MLBNShowcase "[Dylan Cease] left them over the plate, he left a few mistakes, so that's my job - I gotta hit mistakes." @jonmorosi caught up with Giancarlo Stanton after his 2 HR, 6 RBI night. "[Dylan Cease] left them over the plate, he left a few mistakes, so that's my job - I gotta hit mistakes."@jonmorosi caught up with Giancarlo Stanton after his 2 HR, 6 RBI night.@Yankees | #MLBNShowcase https://t.co/w5BsaIIifI

"(Dylan Cease) left them over the plate, he left a few mistakes, so that's my job- I gotta hit mistakes." - @ MLB Network

Not only did Stanton have a monster day at the plate, Aaron Judge continued his MVP season with a 2-for-4 day at the plate with a home run. Judge now leads all of baseball with 11 home runs.

"Pardon me. Are you Aaron Judge, sir?" - @ New York Yankees

The Yankees look to be the best team in baseball right now. Between their starting pitching and potent offense, the team looks poised to win it all for the first time since 2009. Will this finally be the year the Yankees do it?

What's on Tap?

The New York Yankees continue their road series in Chicago against the White Sox tonight, with Ace Gerrit Cole starting. Cole is 2-0 with a 2.67 ERA this season. He goes against White Sox starting pitcher Vince Velasquez. Velasquez has a record of 2-2 with a 3.97 ERA. Game time is set for 8:10 p.m. EDT.

