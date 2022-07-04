"My last game as a Yankee" - Alex Rodriguez uploads video featuring his final game with New York Yankees; retired legend bids adieu to his 22-year-long MLB career

Former New York Yankees legend Alex Rodriguez reminisced about his golden days with the MLB team and shared a slice of memories on his Instagram. Out of his 22-year-long MLB career, he spent 12 years with the Yankees playing in the pinstriped jersey. In August 2016, Alex announced his retirement news and played for the Yankees one last time before parting ways with baseball.

Two days ago, Alex posted a short clip on Instagram of him preparing for his final game with the Yankees.

"My last game as a Yankee." - Alex Rodriguez

Unquestionably, August 13, 2016, was a day full of emotions for Alex Rodriguez.

In a news conference, he said, "This is a tough day. I love this game and I love this team. And, today I'm saying goodbye."

Rodriguez added, "We all want to keep playing forever, but it doesn't work that way."

In the IG post, Rodriguez is seen touching the signboard with the message, "I want to thank the Good Lord for making me a Yankee."

Derek Jeter took notice of Alex Rodriguez's passion for baseball

A-Rod and Jeter interact during a Boston Red Sox v New York Yankees game.

Rodriguez's love of baseball was noticed by Derek Jeter, the star of the New York Yankees and an ex-teammate of Alex's.

Per Teddy Mitrosilis, the Social Content Developer for FOX Sports Digital, Derek Jeter said of Rodriguez:

"I’ve spent 22 years playing against, playing with and watching Alex from afar, and there are two things that stand out to me the most: the conversations we had when we were young -- hoping for the opportunity to play at the Major League level and then somehow finding a way to stick around -- and the championship we won together in 2009. That was a season everyone on that team can cherish."

Jeter also added the following:

"What people don’t realize is how much time, effort and work that Alex put in on a daily basis. He lives and breathes baseball. I know it will be difficult for him to not be on the field, but I’m sure he will continue to give back to the game. Congrats, Alex."

Rodriguez was a 14-time All-Star and three-time American League MVP, and he proudly flaunts a World Series title. In spite of his suspension from August 8, 2013, to the end of the 2014 season, A-Rod is a legendary figure in the MLB sphere.

