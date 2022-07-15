"My man just sues people that say true sh*t about him" "Definitely more than Gottlieb signed up for" - MLB Twitter has savage responses to Freddie Freeman's former agent Casey Close suing Doug Gottlieb 

The Freddie Freeman drama in Los Angeles continues as his former agent has announced that he is suing Doug Gottlieb for libel.

Gottlieb tweeted earlier this year that Freeman's agent withheld the Atlanta Braves' final offer from him.

Jeff Passan @JeffPassan Agent Casey Close sued radio host Doug Gottlieb for libel Thursday, alleging in a complaint that Gottlieb defamed him and Excel Sports Management in a tweet regarding the contract negotiations of Dodgers star Freddie Freeman, according to court documents obtained by ESPN. Agent Casey Close sued radio host Doug Gottlieb for libel Thursday, alleging in a complaint that Gottlieb defamed him and Excel Sports Management in a tweet regarding the contract negotiations of Dodgers star Freddie Freeman, according to court documents obtained by ESPN.

Many baseball fans took to Twitter to react to the breaking news. One fan thinks the agent is in the wrong.

ronald acuna enthusiast @bravesnetwork5 @JeffPassan my man just sues people that say true shit about him @JeffPassan my man just sues people that say true shit about him 💀💀💀💀

When Gottlieb sent out this tweet, he probably did not think about the legal ramifications.

It is hard to tell what happened, but Freeman's firing of Close makes it hard to believe the agency is correct. Regardless, it is difficult to say which side is right or wrong.

Christa Marie @Awilix__ @JeffPassan Obviously we have no idea what happened here BUT if it’s not true, why was he fired in middle of the season after getting Freddie “The deal he wanted?” @JeffPassan Obviously we have no idea what happened here BUT if it’s not true, why was he fired in middle of the season after getting Freddie “The deal he wanted?”

Overall, this story has turned into a court case that will likely take months to sort out. It will be interesting to see what further details come out.

Freddie Freeman-Casey Close saga

Freeman rounds the bases during a San Diego Padres v Los Angeles Dodgers game

Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman recently returned to Atlanta, where he played his first 12 MLB seasons for the Braves.

Following the series, rumors surfaced that he was angry about his off-season free agent negotiations. Freeman recently dropped his agent and is currently representing himself.

"Sources: Freddie Freeman, who has told friends he's angry with how his free-agent negotiations played out, is changing representation, away from Excel. He is currently listed as being self-represented." - FOX Sports: MLB

A couple of days after ESPN's Buster Onley reported on Freeman's displeasure, Doug Gottlieb tweeted about his agent withholding the Braves' contract offer.

Doug Gottlieb @GottliebShow Casey Close never told Freddie Freeman about the Braves final offer, that is why Freeman fired him. He found out in Atlanta this weekend. It isn’t that rare to have happen in MLB, but it happened - Close knew Freddie would have taken the ATL deal Casey Close never told Freddie Freeman about the Braves final offer, that is why Freeman fired him. He found out in Atlanta this weekend. It isn’t that rare to have happen in MLB, but it happened - Close knew Freddie would have taken the ATL deal

With the news of Gottlieb being sued for libel, the story will likely continue for some time. It will be interesting to see how the case plays out in court.

